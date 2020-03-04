Please, no more games

After a harrowing week of vicious and underhanded politicking, the Pakatan Harapan government is no more.

We have a new prime minister in Muhyiddin Yassin, and a new government machinery in Perikatan Nasional. Congratulations to all who feel their current achievements were worth their struggles.

Majority of Malaysians, like myself, are emotionally and mentally drained. Many are fed up, vowing not to vote in GE15.

Some who had never shed a tear for this amorphous thing called “Malaysia, tanah airku”, actually wept for the first time. The aftershocks can still be felt.

Certain political elites are still harping on “numbers”, and who did what, when and why, and to whom. What we, the people harp on is, where do we go from here? A cloud of desperation hovers.

One consolation is that we are clear of Gunung Merapi. Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted on the morning of March 3. At the time of writing, it is unclear what damage this natural disaster has inflicted in its vicinity. We hope nothing devastating.

But it definitely brings many other aspects of life into perspective. I hope our leaders and the general society sit back to reflect a little.

What is our existential goal in life?

Up till the end of February 2020, it appeared to be power, wealth, position and fame. Shouldn’t it have been economic growth, affordable food, access to clean air and water, affordable health and sustainable education?

Most importantly, Malaysians crave for muhibbah among fellow citizens, and a restoration of human dignity. We seem to have lost it.

We now implore our leaders, more than ever, to lay the groundwork. Up till today, our leaders have failed all Malaysians.

I am appealing to the human in our leaders, not to their party affiliations, their titles, Cabinet positions or their business connections. Is it possible to do more soul-searching?

By now it is obvious that I am scraping the bottom of the barrel. It is obvious that our mainstream and religious education over the last 70 years did not teach Malaysians how to live.

The recent political developments here have been totally disruptive and unnecessary. It is no longer important why certain political leaders did what they did. Neither am I interested anymore in which coalition governs us Malaysians.

The people are now most concerned with how the men and women in government conduct themselves morally. Unfortunately, our political history to date has been consistent in ignoring these pleas. It is frustrating, depressing and humiliating.

Please, no more games, no more intrigues, no more lies and no more hatred. We appeal to you to work together and bring Malaysia out of the dire straits she is in.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.



