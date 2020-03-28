Employers’ obligations during MCO

We view with concern the recent statement issued by the Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) which suggests that an employer may opt not to pay its employees’ salaries if no work has been done in view of the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) from March 18.

MICCI, in its statement, goes on to suggest that employers may rely on the legal concept of “force majeure” “to break an employee’s contract”.

It is recognised that an employer has the prerogative to manage its business as it thinks fit for better administration of the business. This prerogative may be exercised in the interest of profitability and/or productivity. However, such a prerogative is not absolute.

The employer has the obligation to ensure that the exercise of the prerogative of how to run its business will not cause a change in the terms of employment contract to the detriment of the employee, unless absolutely justified and is absent of bad faith.

We urge employers to be mindful of the directive issued by the human resources ministry on March 19. At the outset, we recognise that the statement by the ministry does not have the force of law. However, we believe that it would be highly persuasive in a court of law.

Employers were advised to pay full wages and allowances to all employees during the duration of the MCO. As it stands, we are of the view that the directive by the ministry is consistent with the applicable law in Malaysia.

It mirrors the position taken by the laws of Malaysia, particulary, the Industrial Relations Act, 1967 (the IRA 1967) that an employee may not be terminated “without just cause or excuse”. The courts have over the years recognised that the laws of Malaysia provide protection to employees in terms of security of tenure. This would ring true, especially true at a dire time like this.

Force majeure

A force majeure clause in a contract is a provision that excuses a party for not performing its contractual obligations on the grounds that it had become impossible or impracticable due to an event that the parties could not have anticipated or controlled.

Before one can even rely on force majeure, there must be a clause in the contract of employment that provides for it. In the absence of any provision in the contract of employment providing for termination of the contract by reason of force majeure, an employer cannot terminate a contract on this premise.

We are of the opinion that the courts would still look at all the circumstances of each case to see whether an employer had “just cause or excuse” to terminate its employees. The MCO, in our view, does not, per se, justify termination of contracts of employment on grounds of force majeure.

Hence, we are of the considered view that the view taken by MICCI in this regard, that “a business can terminate staff that can’t work under the MCO”, as being overly simplistic and simply erroneous.

Options open to an employer

The Covid-19 virus outbreak has a growing impact on Malaysia’s economy and society, which may result in employers having to face a financial crisis in their businesses. Following from this, such employers may resort to a retrenchment exercise or a temporary lay-off of its employees in order to recover from the same. Other options include shortening hours or even temporary suspension of work.

In so far as the employees covered under the Employment Act 1955 (EA 1955) are concerned, the EA 1955 provides for the payment of lay-off benefits to employees whose remuneration depends on work being provided by the employer, subject to the fulfilment of the conditions for lay-off.

Employers are expected to undertake all possible measures to avoid retrenching its employees. This would include but not limited to reducing employees’ working hours and/or overtime, freezing new recruitment, exploring alternative employment for the redundant employees in positions available within the company, and reducing or eliminating unnecessary overheads.

However, when it becomes apparent that a lay-off or retrenchment exercise is inevitable, an employer should comply with the industrial principle of last-in-first-out (Lifo), unless there are some valid reasons for departure.

In applying the Lifo principle, an employer is required to examine the length of service in a particular category of employees selected for retrenchment.

In the case where companies employ both foreigners and locals in the same job (workers who earn RM2,000 and below and who are covered by the EA 1955) and retrenchment is necessary, the foreigners must be retrenched first before any locals are retrenched. This overrides the Lifo principle.

Unauthorised deductions

In the event the employers are still minded to make unauthorised deductions on an employee’s salary, we would caution the employers of the following potential liabilities:

In respect of the employees covered under the EA 1955, the employers, on conviction, can be liable to a fine not exceeding RM10,000.

Further, the affected employees can file complaints against the employer in the Labour Department to claim back the unauthorised salary deductions and/or unpaid leave.

Alternatively, the affected employees can also file representations, under Section 20 of the IRA 1967, for constructive dismissal by the employers in the Industrial Relations Department (which then will be referred to the Industrial Court for an adjudication). In the event the Industrial Court rules in favour of the employees, the employers may be ordered to pay the employees back wages and compensation in lieu of reinstatement.

Conclusion

We reiterate that the employers do not have the absolute right/prerogative to deduct employees’ salaries during the MCO period and/or to terminate their services in light of the implementation of the MCO.

Just because the employees concerned were not able to “work” during the MCO does not give employers an automatic right to terminate contracts of employment on grounds of force majeure or other reasons, unless the employer may justify the termination.

Termination of employment is always the last resort.

Employers must consider other options like reducing hours/salaries, temporary lay-offs and redundancy before considering termination of contracts of employment.

The courts would be wary in justifying termination of contracts of employment merely because of the MCO without further scrutiny and justification.

In these trying times, we urge all the employers to act in accordance with the human resources ministry’s directive and work together transparently with employees to find the best solution in moving forward.

Jane Tan Yang Qian and Ponnie Govindasamy, from Messrs Bodipalar Ponnudurai De Silva.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.



