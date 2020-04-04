Spare a thought for strays on the streets

Stray animals are among the “collateral damage” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the movement control order has inadvertently left many strays in limbo.

It has made it harder for them to survive since most of the places where they usually find food and water are shut.

Fortunately for them, kind people are willing to take the risk to feed these poor strays. Facebook and Twitter are full of stories of people donating money to animal shelters in order to help them afloat.

It is truly heart-warming to see police officers feeding about 15 stray cats in Perak. One could not but feel touched when seeing the stray cats observing the 1-metre rule of social distancing.

Indeed, the strays desperately need our help. How can we help while observing the MCO?

First, put some food and water outside our houses.

Second, while going for our essential errands, we may feed them along the way. With your mask on, apply hand sanitizer before and after feeding them. It is advisable that we put down a newspaper and leave sufficient food and water in a container on it. Once they are done with food, we can throw the newspaper in the dustbin.

As for animal shelters, no amount of money or food will ever be enough, but no amount of money is too small. Get in touch with the animal shelter of your choice. They will surely be more than happy to have you on board.

Remember to abide by the law at all times and be mindful of the risk factors. Leave nothing to chance. Better to be safe than sorry.

Let’s hope and pray that this pandemic will soon be over. In the meantime, let’s extend our big thanks and gratitude to Malaysians who keep strays close to their hearts and minds, day and night.

Nur Syahirra Nathasa Stephen is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.



