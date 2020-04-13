Dealing with Ramadan matters during the virus outbreak

With the fasting month beginning in less than two weeks, the main concerns are over future of Ramadan bazaars, and the evening tarawih prayers.

Ramadan markets are a yearly treat for many and seen as an opportunity for more sales by small businesses. In the lead up to Eid, many independent bakers and housewives would appear to sell Raya biscuits.

There are still a number of ways to offset the loss of business and disappointment if the movement control order remains in place during the fasting month.

While Ramadan markets will be closed, online bazaars are still possible. If the situation improves, then perhaps weekly evening markets could be allowed.

Controls must be strictly regulated and enforced by law. These would include:

cordoning off the markets with separate areas for entry and exit;

crowd control to limit the number of people allowed in;

monitoring of vendors’ and customers’ symptoms (e.g. temperature check) at entry and exit points;

records of vendors and visitors (name, MyKad number, and contact details) if the need for contact tracing arises;

possible use of disinfectant devices at entry and exit points;

compliance with Malaysia’s Food Hygiene Regulations; and

traffic wardens to redirect traffic.

Each stall should be equipped with approved hand rubs or handwashing facilities. For social distancing, not only should tapes be placed on the ground to designate appropriate areas, but enforcement officers should be present to ensure compliance.

Contactless payments are still in their infancy, but must be strongly encouraged. However, if it is not feasible, then payment for transactions could instead be done at a central booth, with the exact amount provided in order to avoid the exchange of money, which practises proper hand hygiene.

Tarawih prayers

Assuming the MCO restrictions are lifted, no one should be in any haste to attend any congregation, this includes the evening tarawih prayers. The re-introduction of prayers at any religious centre must be done with caution.

Firstly, prayers conducted at home should be encouraged. It is quite common practice anyway and will be especially beneficial for the elderly and the immunocompromised.

Engaging with community leaders and Jakim and getting them to also encourage this will give added weight.

Mosques may have to impose a maximum congregation number to avoid overcrowding. Multiple staggered sessions could possibly be introduced, with each session kept to a minimum.

Between the congregations, the prayer hall needs to be sanitised and disinfected, with the possibility of utilising larger disinfectant devices that are still undergoing trials and validation processes.

Rowena Abdul Razak, Nazihah Noor and Lee Yew Fong are FMT readers.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.

