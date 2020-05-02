Swoop against undocumented migrants justified

Many groups have expressed their concern and compassion over the recent action against undocumented migrants by the authorities. The debate will continue if this is right or if the timing is appropriate while we are trying to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local and international human rights activists have criticised the operation targeting these migrants at Jalan Masjid India, with one group describing the swoop by immigration authorities as “mindless and inane”.

Local rights activist Adrian Pereira said: “Flexing muscles now may backfire as it will push migrants back from coming forward for health checks.”

It is a difficult decision but I wish to support the authorities’ action for the long-term good of our nation.

We should first try to classify the category of the people who are affected by the operation. It must be understood that action should only be taken against undocumented migrants and those that have overstayed their visa period. In essence, they have broken the law and there are consequences of doing so.

The foreigners who are legally staying and employed in Malaysia should not be victimised or have any action taken against them. So, too, the UNHCR card holders who are considered refugees and accepted to live here on compassionate grounds.

In my opinion, it is only considered a human rights issue if and when those people caught are ill-treated, discriminated against or harmed in any way that may affect their health or safety. If not, I do not see it as a human rights issue as claimed by these local and international human rights activists.

First, it is an offence to illegally sneak into any country. Anyone who does that must be aware of the consequences of their action.

Second, these migrants do not in any way contribute to our economy. They do not pay taxes, they benefit from all the facilities provided by the government, they deprive locals of employment opportunities and they also bring with them social and health problems.

Third, they refuse to go to government hospitals for check-up even if they have symptoms for Covid-19 because they fear being arrested.

Given the above scenario, the authorities’ decision to act against them is justified. It is easier to flush them out in a cordoned area as compared to an open area. Allowing them to roam freely may result in many innocent people getting infected.

Those who have broken the laws of this country should be deported to their country of origin.

It is, therefore, definitely a well thought through action by the authorities in the larger interest of the health and safety of our nation.

Thomas Samuel is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.

