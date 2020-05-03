Covid-19 cases have spiked, why relax the MCO?

The prime minister’s declaration on May 1 of relaxations of the movement control order, in force until May 12, defies logic and is against the very purpose the order was issued.

It is obvious that the MCO was enforced for the main purpose of “flattening the curve” or reducing the number of Covid-19 cases which, at its peak, was recording numbers in excess of 200 per day.

From the time the prime minister declared the relaxation of the MCO, to enable various businesses to resume operations conditionally, the number of cases daily has increased, from 69 to 122 cases on Sunday.

It is obvious that concerns about the rise in the number of cases have not been fully resolved, which necessitates the continuation of the MCO at least until May 12. How can the prime minister allow people to go back to work on May 4 conditionally?

Furthermore, various legal implications arise from the PM’s announcement. Would states be faulted for following the original MCO by not allowing people to go back to work until at least May 12?

No doubt, there have been financial losses as a result of the implementation of the MCO. But if we are still recording more than 100 cases a day, what is the justification of relaxing the MCO now?

The prime minister must prioritise the safety and health of the people and, most importantly, take all necessary steps to prevent a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

With respect, his justification for the relaxation of the MCO is unconvincing and as such, states should be allowed to continue with the MCO as originally intended.

Ramkarpal Singh is the member of Parliament for Bukit Gelugor.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.

