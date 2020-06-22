Stumped over missing key content from OCM website

It is still a mystery to me why and how the previous Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) website that contained valuable content suddenly, without any warning, disappeared around 2014 or 2015.

As the content provider, I was shocked and totally devastated by what happened.

Most of the information is still missing.

I have not even been able to retrieve the few articles I had written.

The OCM had its website in the early 1990s, with information on Malaysian Olympians, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games athletes.

There was no information of SEA Games athletes because there were too many, but plans were there to include them later.

We also had Malaysia’s medal haul in all the multi-sports games, names of chefs de mission, history of OCM, articles on the country’s performance at the SEA Games, as well as important news items involving OCM.

It was regularly updated and was appreciated by local and foreign media as a reliable and up-to-date source of information.

I was responsible for updating the website as well as publishing the OCM weekly highlights.

While an attractive website is an asset, more important is the content, records and information that are useful to the media and researchers.

Presently, except for a few sportswriters, I can’t see anyone with sufficient depth and knowledge to provide useful content.

I hope the OCM website will not be in a situation of “garbage in garbage out”.

I am still wondering whether some of my colleagues tried to sabotage me.

Frankly if true, it was unnecessary as I am no threat to anyone, being a powerless old volunteer.

Sieh Kok Chi is the former secretary of the Olympic Council of Malaysia.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.



