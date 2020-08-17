A youth’s view of Merdeka 2020

Merdeka this year feels a little different. Perhaps we’ll look back one day and recall the opening lines of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities: “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”

We should be proud of how far the country has come in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and grateful for the efforts taken by the health ministry and the frontliners to keep our country safe.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is certainly worthy of all the praises he has received for his measured composure and calmness in handling the situation.

And then there are the policemen, soldiers, food delivery persons, cleaners and volunteers who have been so diligent in their work.

National unity has certainly played a large part in our success so far. There is only so much that our frontliners can do, but many of us have obeyed the regulations that came with the various stages of the movement control order. Without that unity, we might not have been able to break the chain of infections.

However, I’m tired of hearing politicians bicker over who should hold top posts instead of advancing the manifesto they promised us, frustrated at leaders refusing to take responsibility for their actions and disappointed at MPs who switch allegiances as if it’s the new normal.

Regardless of whose numbers you refer to, it is undeniable that we are facing trouble on the economic front. The World Bank predicts that Malaysia will face a 3.1% economic decline. As if that’s not worrisome enough, youth employment was reported to be at 10.9% even before Covid-19 struck. Unless there is swift action from the government, our country is headed for a crisis.

The youths have been failed by years of ineffective governance. There seems to be no end to race rhetoric and lust for power. Therefore, we need to look elsewhere and away from the political party system.

I sincerely urge Malaysians to give the youths a chance.

Please do not discount our views. We are not indifferent to developments in the country. As a matter of fact, we have fresh views and ideas that can revitalise the country without the baggage of political parties. Take for example the recent Parlimen Digital, where youths across the country were able to have civil discussions and to debate on policies in a cordial manner.

Please be sincere in including us as stakeholders when rolling out policies. We have a right to participate in decisions that affect us. Please look into repealing the Universities and University Colleges Act and other laws that restrict our freedom of expression and limit our political involvement.

Due to the MCO, there has been a rise in youth-led social media pages dedicated to advocating different causes. You can show your sign of support by hearing out what the youths are saying about issues in Malaysia. Examples of such pages are MYER movement, ypolitics.my, the Biru Initiative and Undi 18.

To the youths, please take part in the national conversation and realise that the future is ours to take hold of. May we never forget that our vibrancy and multiculturalism are the nation’s greatest assets. Employed to their fullest, they will enable our country to soar to great heights.

Selamat Hari Merdeka ke-63, everyone.

Jonathan Lee is a writer for BRAT’s and Malaysian Youth for Education Reform (MYER), an independent youth-led movement for education reform.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.



