Could Kop caution risk the holy grail?

To buy or not to buy? That is the question facing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp a little more than a week before they begin the defence of their much-prized English Premier League (EPL) title.

Sitting on your cash as rivals spend can be like standing still when those around you are moving forward.

Especially when new signings are supposed to be the insurance against the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.

But Liverpool’s reluctance to beef up their championship-winning squad (bar a reserve leftback for a small fee) is making Kopites uneasy that their grip on the holy grail could be about to loosen.

There is no panic yet, but the frustrating wait for another player who looks exactly what they need for a modest price is causing a touch of unease.

First it was Timo Werner, 24, a pacey German international, who can play in any forward position, and on whom Liverpool had first option with a reasonable buyout clause of £47.5m.

The ex-RB Leipzig star looked the ideal player to increase the attacking options and relieve the burden on an overworked Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah.

But, suddenly, after making all the running in the negotiations and with Werner keen to join his compatriot Klopp, they got cold feet and ‘Turbo Timo’ went to Chelsea instead.

Now it is the turn of Thiago Alcantara and the hesitation is even more perplexing. Available for a bargain £27m (buyout clause) and reportedly desperate to join, the Spain midfielder is exactly the kind of silky creator Liverpool need.

Just as Werner could fill in for any of the front three, Thiago, pivotal in Bayern Munich’s Champions League triumph, could spark a midfield which, for all its trojan work-rate, can look one-dimensional at times.

Yet it hasn’t happened. And what concerns fans is that the deal appears to depend on funds being raised by selling Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutch international has not accepted a new contract offer – player and club are said to be miles apart – and he is wanted by new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman.

If he goes, Thiago may well replace him, but for a club of Liverpool’s means to be so penny-wise has not gone down too well with some fans.

Having announced record profits earlier this year, Liverpool’s prudence is in sharp contrast to their rivals.

Manchester City have already strengthened and are sure to buy another top centre-back. With or without Leo Messi, they’re not going to lose nine league games next season.

The big spenders so far have been Chelsea who, with the budgets of two windows and the Eden Hazard money burning holes in the pockets of Roman Abramovich’s jeans, have lashed out over £200m, including £90m on Kai Havertz and £45 on Ben Chilwell, besides Werner. Their spending is almost back to the days of the early Roman empire.

Manchester United may have baulked at paying £100m for Jadon Sancho but have brought in Donny Van de Beek for £35m and have only just started their spree. Arsenal and Spurs have been more measured but, by a distance, Liverpool are the Scrooges of the Big Six.

“We are not a benefactor club,” they reminded us when they pulled out of the Werner deal, adding: “It would be irresponsible to sanction a major signing in the current climate.”

The pandemic also held up plans to expand the Anfield Road End of the ground as well as delay the completion of the new training ground, adding to the £50m costs.

Only two players (Takumi Minamino and Kostas Tsimikas) have come in since Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019 – for a total of less than £20m.

So, the old adage about strengthening while you’re at the top – which was set in stone during the Shankly/Paisley eras – has been ignored. Maybe they are just being sensible.

The club are down around £3m each time Anfield hosts a game behind closed doors and, along with all other EPL clubs, Liverpool have to refund £20m to broadcasters for the disruption caused by Covid-19. And now there’s a further collective loss of £300m with the cancellation of the EPL’s China’s PPTV deal.

And what happens if there’s a second wave of the virus that cancels the season? Fans are still not back and talks are already being held to decide on a formula for such an eventuality. Uncertain times indeed.

But Liverpool are not standing still. They already have midfield options in Naby Keita and Minamino and, as we saw in the Community Shield, may be more effective with a 4-2-3-1 formation. And they have local boy, Curtis Jones, who can either play there or up front.

Kopites cannot accuse the owners, Fenway Sports Group, of being tight with the funds after spending world record fees on defenders (Virgil van Dijk and Allison), and should respect their caution. And Klopp prefers to build from within anyway as he did at Borussia Dortmund.

They should trust the people who masterminded the return of the title after a 30-year wait and remember they won it by 18 points. The other clubs are simply playing catch-up.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.



