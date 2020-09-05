The hard truth behind lackadaisical enforcement of laws

The latest case — Sungai Gong, and so many others before it, whether it involves water, air or land pollution — are not the evil work of the polluters alone since they have been allowed to misbehave all these years.

It is exactly like the case of misbehaving children at home or in school whose developing misbehaviour is not nipped in the bud by their parents or teachers.

The misbehaviour is thus allowed to go on and get worse and worse. When the children become criminals, they get blamed, not the parents or teachers who abdicated their roles to act when they should have.

During pre-independence days, law-enforcement was done in a pro-active manner where the enforcement officers had to go out and randomly carry out real surprise checks in the specific areas they were in charge of.

Their supervisors or department heads would also go out to see whether their staff had been carrying out their duties.

If things were not right in any area, it was easy to pull up the enforcement officer in charge and discipline him/her.

Nowadays, it is based on “reports” from the lower strata to the higher levels. Would any enforcement officer give an incriminating report about his own work?

Talking of disciplinary action, I had the occasion to ask Idris Jala, the then head of Malaysia’s Performance Management And Delivery Unit (Pemandu), at a seminar some years ago, why recalcitrant government officers were not sacked.

His answer: “The government does not sack its employees.”

So, rotten apples are kept in the service, and they cause even good apples to rot.

How did the system of proactive law enforcement become a system of “management by complaints”? Whose brainwave was this and was it approved by the Cabinet?

Thus, it is not uncommon to hear answers from heads of enforcement departments that “there was no complaint about this before” whenever any grouse is aired.

The “management by complaints” system puts the responsibility of law enforcement on the public.

The enforcement methodology now is that if members of the public do not complain, there is nothing wrong that warrants attention or action.

Thus, the Department of Environment and Syabas “did not know” of the pollution being caused to Sungai Gong as the members of the public did not complain.

The “management by complaints” system is a deliberate but great idea to absolve the enforcement agencies of dereliction of duty as it turns the tables on the public for not being the “eyes and ears” of the enforcement agencies.

And when somebody does complain, the party complained against often comes to know who had complained.

So, who will want to complain as they don’t want red paint splashed on their doors or other retaliatory measures taken against them or their family members?

Ravinder Singh is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.




