Will FAM rue the exit of bigwig Peter de Roo?

Questions abound over the refusal of FA of Malaysia (FAM) technical director Peter de Roo to extend his contract.

His premature exit is baffling as over the past three years he played a major role in executing FAM’s Roadmap 2019-2030 that aims to transform Harimau Malaya into a force in Asian and world football.

Based on de Roo’s posting on his Facebook last week, where he announced his decision not to extend his contract which expires in December this year, it is obvious he was not ready to leave.

He wrote after his meeting with FAM president Hamidin Mohd Amin: “I say with great pain in my heart that I’m not ready to leave as it feels we are just getting started. My time with FAM has been a great journey which I thoroughly enjoyed.”

Did a conspiracy against him make it untenable for him to carry out his duties? Did the FAM have other plans? Was someone else eyeing de Roo’s job? Did de Roo decide to move on in July when he hinted that he may not extend his contract and was considering other offers?

In response, Hamidin said: “We have offered him a new contract and want him to carry on with his tasks. However, if we can’t match his offers, then we will think about alternatives.

“It is better for him to remain with us as the DNA project (vision and philosophy) is his baby, and we want this initiative to help change the landscape of Malaysian football.”

His exit could result in head of the coaching education unit, David Abela, also leaving on expiry of his contract in December. The Australian was roped in by de Roo.

Abela is back in Australia and FAM will discuss the matter with him on his return. His contract allows him to live in Australia and come to Malaysia for stints but this may prove to be an obstacle if his term is extended.

It is no secret that de Roo’s relationship with local coaches is shaky. Some disagree with his philosophy and methods and have been working against him, while others have been supportive.

Then, there are those who believe that a local coach should be the technical director.

Perhaps, a recent interview with de Roo on the View and Review (VAR) Show may give a clue about his reluctance to renew his contract.

He lamented the cancellation of youth tournaments – the President’s and Youth Cups – due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the scant attention paid by state football associations to development programmes.

It was of paramount importance for Asian football to place emphasis on development of the game to be on par or close to European standards, he said.

Local coaches were upset when he said the M-League was not up to the mark because of questionable coaching methods.

He also held firm that football decisions should be made by football experts and not by owners, presidents or members of the board whose knowledge of the game was limited.

Several names are in the mix for the technical director’s post: leading the pack is former national youth coach Ong Kim Swee, at present the assistant technical director-cum-youth development unit head.

Others include B. Sathianathan, who was sacked yesterday, two days after Selangor lost 6-1 to Johor DT, as well as Kedah’s Azaari Khor and former National Football Development Programme project director Lim Teong Kim.

Names for Coach Educator have also surfaced and in the fray are former national coach Wan Jamak Hassan, who is a FAM coaching instructor, and Penang’s former national striker C. Nadarajan, also an instructor.

To add to FAM’s woes, the head of the grassroots unit, Samuel Siew, has also quit to take up an offer in England.

An official statement from FAM on its plans following de Roo’s departure is expected this week.

Malaysian football has failed to make any impression since the late 80s despite having technical directors such as the late Richard Bates, Ronald Smith, late N. Raju, Robert Alberts, Lim Kim Chon and Fritz Schmid.

Will the next one make a difference?

