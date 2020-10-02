The price of power during the Covid-19 pandemic

For the sake of 73 assemblymen whose numbers decide who governs Sabah, caution was thrown to the wind.

Now, the entire state could be placed under the targeted enhanced movement control (TEMCO) order if the Covid-19 virus continues to spread at an alarming rate.

With the lack of quarantine centres, frontliners, isolation rooms and hospitals, the danger is real. How many more will be infected and how many more will spread the infection is anyone’s guess.

Sabahans who made the journey across the South China Sea to cast their vote in the recently completed state election were either not fully aware of how serious the situation was or they had come to believe they were immune to the virus.

The seriousness of Covid-19 played second fiddle to politics when caretaker chief minister Shafie Apdal openly stated that even those who tested positive should be allowed to vote. He believed no one should be denied the right to vote but he said nothing about the right of the people to safeguard their own health and those of their loved ones.

The health ministry (MoH) said all necessary precautions would be taken to ensure safety measures were in place. But then again, the MoH was also releasing frightening figures of daily cases emerging in Semporna, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Kunak – all in the east coast of Sabah.

These numbers led to the declaration of clusters and from these clusters came more clusters. Politicians from both sides of the divide preferred to go for broke as they mixed freely with large crowds of their supporters, not for a moment thinking of the well-being of those who attended their ceramah and gatherings.

It was only when some politicians started apologising for testing positive did it dawn on the authorities just how critical the situation could be.

Sabahans returning to the peninsula after voting had to pay the price as each and every returnee had to undergo stringent tests. Not only did it mean having to wait for hours before you exited KLIA, but it also meant being home quarantined for a further two weeks.

And now comes the proposal that all those coming in from Sabah should be placed in a quarantine centre no matter the age. The possibility of a responsible voter becoming the latest statistic is frightening.

How many more will pay the price for participating in the electoral process that was held in the midst of a raging virus is left to be seen.

In pursuit of power, the common man was told that it is everyone’s right to vote. No one had the right to stop you. This, I will not deny.

But in the quiet of the night, just ask yourself who is the real winner and the real loser here? If you don’t know it by now, I guess you will never really know.

Clement Stanley is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.

