From Clement Stanley

Maaf Zahir dan Batin, an oft repeated but meaningful phrase during the Hari Raya festivities, seems to be lost on Sanusi Nor.

The Kedah menteri besar poured scorn on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to host Hari Raya open houses in the six states where elections are to be held in a few months.

Sanusi claims it was a political move to campaign for the upcoming polls.

He has even said such events were a waste of money, although Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail dismissed the notion, citing the price of ketupat and lemang to back his argument.

Despite the criticisms, Sanusi showed up at the open house, on grounds that the sultan of Kedah was attending it. He was also quoted as saying that “today is a day of peace”.

(Funny how he did not figure that it was to be a “day of peace” earlier.)

But why create ill feelings, distrust animosity and hatred towards the intentions of others in the first place?

You can’t hold grudges and you are not supposed to. Is that not the whole point of Hari Raya Aidilftri? To forgive and forget.

You simply do not harbor ill will even toward your worst enemy. If anything, Anwar, PH and Barisan Nasional are merely political enemies, at worst.

That would be the essence of Maaf Zahir dan Batin.

And how can one beg for forgiveness if the same person does not offer the same courtesy?

This is you want to swipe your slate clean and to start afresh. This is how it should be.

But this is how one separates a politician from a leader. It all boils down to sincerity.

Lead by example, so that we know you mean every word of Maaf Zahir dan Batin instead of treating it as an empty phrase to fill a greeting. Otherwise, don’t bother saying it.

Clement Stanley is an FMT reader.

