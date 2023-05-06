How can Malaysia be united if all Hadi Awang and Dr Mahathir Mohamad are concerned about is Malay unity?

For how long will racist politicians continue to tout the line that Malays must unite, save their community, and prevent non-Malays from deciding their fate?

On May 2, PAS president Hadi Awang and a group of other Malay politicians, including party secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, paid a visit to former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to sign his “Malay Proclamation”.

This was not the first meeting for Hadi and Mahathir. On Feb 28, Hadi claimed that Mahathir had invited him to his house after the 15th general election to share their concerns about the future direction of the country.

Although their enmity towards each another has spanned over five decades, it appears that they now share a common goal: Malay unity. But isn’t “Malay unity” a misnomer?

For years, racist politicians have tried to divide the Malays from the non-Malays by warning the Malays that they needed protection, and Islam needed defending. They failed to mention who or what the threat to the Malay community and Islam was.

If truth be told, the Malays need protection against leaders like Mahathir and Hadi.

After their decades-long rhetoric about Malays needing protection, the Malays ended up fighting one another for the three Ps – power, position and perks. In their desire to have absolute political power and position, the Malays could make themselves fabulously wealthy without putting in any effort, like most people.

Mahathir’s “Malay Proclamation” is directed at “all Malays who love the country”, and aims to teach the Malays about issues concerning race and the country.

What did both Mahathir and Hadi achieve with their divisive policies? After 65 years of independence, we have become a nation of people who are divided. We mistrust people of another race or religion. We do not think of ourselves as Malaysians, but compartmentalise ourselves into individual races. How can the nation move forward – socially, politically and economically – if we cannot work together?

In formulating his “Malay Proclamation”, Mahathir said the Malays had been marginalised and were deprived of political power. He said they were unable to decide their own fate, both in the current period and in the days to come. He blamed Malay leaders for this imbroglio.

Is Mahathir not aware or is he just being obtuse? The Malays dominate Malaysian politics. They occupy most, if not all, of the top positions in the ministries and civil service. The GLCs are predominantly Malay-led. The heads of the security services, like the police and the armed forces, are Malay.

Mahathir once said, “Melayu mudah lupa” (Malays are forgetful). For both Mahathir and Hadi to carry on with their racist agenda shows that Mahathir has failed. Despite being prime minister twice, the first for 22 years, Mahathir has failed to achieve unity among all Malaysians, and he failed to make the Malays more successful.

He may have created a huge Malay middle-class and pulled many Malays out of poverty, but the bulk of his affirmative action policies has benefited his Malay cronies and the select few non-Malay buddies.

As for Hadi, his 1970s doctrine, called “Amanat Haji Hadi”, urged Muslims to go against the constitution of the colonists, and he claimed that separating politics from religion would turn Muslims into infidels.

Today, in 21st century Malaysia, Hadi’s teachings are just as dangerous. He labels bribes as donations, and his ramblings have confused many Malays, some of whom have relinquished their own culture and some cannot decide if they are Arab or Malay.

PAS’ warped interpretation of Islam means that many Malays also fear integration, which does not bode well for national unity.

How can Malaysia be united if all Hadi and Mahathir are concerned about is Malay unity? Both are only interested in practising tribal politics. Malays are right to reject their brand of politics.

