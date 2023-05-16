The convention of unity government parties, held exactly 54 years after the deadly May 13 riots, is a significant step towards national reconciliation.

For the older generation, May 13 is a day many want to forget. Young Malaysians will not know the pain and suffering the people went through on that day 54 years ago when racial riots nearly tore the nation apart.

While the country has moved on from the tragedy, it is always good to keep the day fresh in memory so that Malaysians will not pay heed to politicians who seem to be spewing racial venom unabashedly of late.

It’s unbelievable that such talk comes from leaders, some categorised as statesmen, who had witnessed the damage caused by the tragic incidents on the nation and are supposed to be leading by example to unite the country.

With this political play in the backdrop, a gathering which took place at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur on May 14 has given a glimmer of hope to many that the nation may be starting to finally heal and move towards bringing about genuine unity.

Leaders of Umno and DAP, adversaries for decades, were gathered on the same stage at the building which is synonymous with Umno, which has its headquarters and convention hall there.

Who would have thought that Anwar Ibrahim, head of the multiracial PKR, who was sacked by Umno at a meeting in the same venue 24 years ago, would return as prime minister to be the keynote speaker at the convention.

No one in their wildest dreams would have thought senior DAP leaders would address a crowd comprising so many Malay leaders at the premises which has hosted only Umno’s important gatherings.

Incidentally, the two parties were the same ones accused of having fomented the crisis after the general election of 1969 which saw the Umno-led Alliance (the forerunner to Barisan Nasional) losing substantial ground with DAP making huge inroads in its electoral debut.

So, seeing the two parties together with the other component members of the unity government on the same stage must have certainly warmed the hearts of many Malaysians. One could sense some discomfort among those present but when love starts after a long period of hate, this is quite natural.

Of course, many Malaysians are brutally cynical about sworn enemies hugging each other in public while claiming to be doing this for the sake of the nation when the actual aim is for political power. But no one can blame them as they have seen one too many incidents of politicians making about-turns just to remain in power, sleeping in the same bed with their once-sworn enemies

Yes, this can be construed as a political move ahead of the elections in six states. But if this can bring about a more cohesive and united nation, so be it.

Comparing this offer to what is being presented now to Malaysians by rivals of the unity government, especially PAS and Bersatu, which are pushing for a government totally dominated by Malay-Muslim parties, the former’s formula appears to be more palatable to many.

Sunday’s extraordinary unity gathering is in direct contrast to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s daily attacks in the party’s organ HarakahDaily. He blatantly accuses the non-Malays of being behind the massive corruption in the country and that they are taking the Malays for a ride.

Hadi says Malaysia’s future lies only in the hands of a Malay-Muslim government with Islamic principles at the core. The unity government cannot underestimate his impact on the Malay-Muslim electorate.

Right or wrong, Hadi’s words are like gospel truth for a large section of the rural population. He is seen as their messiah to save the country, as he sees it, from heading towards non-Malay dominance.

Adding firepower to Hadi’s machine-gun-like blast is former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. He is constantly making claims that Malays will lose all power and their land if the unity government continues to rule.

He recently upped his ante by claiming that royalty, too, cannot be depended on to save the fate of the Malays. Mahathir says only a Malay government can protect the community and the religion. He is blithely ignoring the fact that Malays dominate in many areas of Malaysian authority which most do not question.

With this twin attack continuing unabated and being swallowed hook, line and sinker by many, the Umno-DAP-PKR show of unity cannot afford to be just a cosmetic affair. If the parties do not show this acceptance in actions and policies, it will simply not last as Malaysians are a discerning lot these days.

The parties must be seen to be genuinely interested in uniting the nation and not just looking for photo opportunities to show the media that they now share the same ideals.

They must openly and honestly address DAP’s quest for a Malaysian Malaysia since its inception in 1965. Is the party abandoning this or will Umno and PKR meet the party halfway to show its seriousness in building a truly united Malaysia?

There are several other underlying issues that the government must address to show that it is serious in its unity approach and not just playing to the gallery ahead of the elections due in six states in July.

Having said that, the decision to hold this special gathering at the “Umno sanctuary”, on the 54th anniversary of the race riots, is a good start.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.