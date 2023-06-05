He has squandered the momentum and lost initiative and is doing little to reclaim them.

Muhyiddin Yassin recently said he was confident his coalition could secure up to 80% of votes, particularly from the Malay community, in the upcoming state elections.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, dismissed the Perikatan Nasional chairman’s claim of a potential “Malay tsunami” against the unity government, saying voters prefer political and economic stability.

Zahid is right. Muhyiddin has lost the initiative and squandered PN’s momentum.

When the 15th general election (GE 15) results were first announced, Muhyiddin immediately claimed he had the numbers. He probably did, because Sarawak’s Abang Johari Openg came out openly in favour of Muhyiddin and PN. Together with 10 Barisan Nasional MPs who initially supported PN, it is likely Muhyiddin did have the numbers.

Considering how strong his claim was, Muhyiddin’s response to being pipped to Putrajaya was incredibly muted. If it were Anwar in that position, the whole of the Klang Valley and beyond would have shaken.

Muhyiddin and PN have since endured one Machiavellian step after another as the rug is being pulled from under their feet.

He and several other PN leaders have been charged with abuse of power and corruption. With Bersatu’s bank account frozen PN will likely have to face the state elections without sufficient funds.

And yet, other than stating his displeasure, Muhyiddin has done very little to fight back.

All this makes you wonder how Muhyiddin sees things. How does he think things should work? What does he believe everyone’s roles and responsibilities are?

In the old days, it was the prerogative of women to merely state injustices they were suffering and someone or other would rush to their aid.

In Ancient Rome, when Lucretia accused the King of Rome of outraging her modesty, the Romans overthrew their king. When Kannagi accused the Pandyan king of injustice, the city of Madurai burnt. When Mahsuri levied her grievances against the population of Langkawi, seven generations were ruined. When Wan Azizah complained of the injustices committed against her family, Mahathir’s reign ended.

Is Muhyiddin following the example of Lucretia, Kannagi, Mahsuri and Wan Azizah? Does he merely intend to state the injustices and indignities he has suffered and expect everyone else to come to his aid?

Maybe he believes his restraint shows dignity and nobleness of spirit, but Muhyiddin and PN must also understand that other people see in their reluctance to fight a sign of weakness. Perhaps, they feel he just does not have the fight in him.

Muhyiddin can be very determined and resolved to do what he believes is right when he is in power or facing a weaker opponent or aided by a bigger personality. However, when he is in a disadvantaged position or facing a superior opponent or without a supreme personality on his side, he does not show the same determination and resolve.

When the outcome of GE 15 went against him, Muhyiddin tamely accepted it. He did not even launch a court case to show his supporters he had the willingness and capacity to fight. Faced with criminal charges brought against his allies and himself, he again appears resigned to his fate.

Does he expect the Malays to strike on his behalf? By waiting and hesitating, he has lost the initiative and squandered PN’s momentum.

Those with ambitions to be leaders cannot expect others to act on their behalf if they themselves are not willing to lead the charge from the front.

In Muhyiddin and PN’s case, the Malays may not be keen this time.

Even if successful, all they will get in Muhyiddin is a leader unwilling to battle even for himself. Why would the Malays settle for so little in return?

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.