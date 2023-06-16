The biggest flip-flop we need from the prime minister right now is a quick turn of his attention to the economic survival of Malaysia.

I was excited when I heard the prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, say earlier this week in parliament that he will “flip-flop” if it helps the people. As a management consultant and an entrepreneur, I welcome this statement by the PM.

In management terms, this is referred to as being “agile.” This is what Malaysia needs during turbulent times. For survival, business owners and CEOs are taught to adapt, and change quickly. This is especially necessary in rapidly shifting and stormy times. Agility in business simply improves productivity because with flexibility and speed, you get better results.

So, just like in business, when our prime minister says he will not hesitate to flip-flop, I assume he will do it for efficiency, improved government workflow, and for a solid economy for the country.

The trajectory of Anwar Ibrahim shows that time and again his greatest strength is his ability to adapt. How else can one explain his rise to the top job in the country?

Originally Umno’s poster boy in Mahathir Mohamad’s early days, he then became public enemy number one towards the tail end of the infamous nonagenarian’s reign. The PM was part of the Umno cartel that demonised DAP in the 80s and 90s, but then he engaged DAP lawyers to fight for his justice, and eventually formed a compact coalition with them.

Many perceived the current PM as an “ultra” who was the ultimate architect of the so-called “Islamisation” of Malaysia with its education policies. But now he is seen as a moderate “Madani” leader who truly embraces our multiethnic and multiracial composition.

So, the PM is right, and has a track record of the same, when he said in parliament that there is no point in not flip-flopping if it burdens the people.

Yet on the ground, Malaysians are really being burdened. For the past six months with our PM’s unity government, the situation has not got any better. In fact, the general feeling is that we were better off under previous administrations. At least when it comes to the nation’s economy.

Of course, there will be a segment of the populace who will argue that the current government inherited an economy compromised by kleptocrats, followed by an unelected government that suspended parliamentary oversight, and did whatever they fancied.

However, the reality is that this unity government needed some quick economic wins after cobbling together a surreal coalition to govern Malaysia. But for some strange reason, these “wins” have not come.

Instead, there have been continued concessions and very doubtful decisions on the appointment of ministers and heads of quasi-government agencies. Additionally, the government has increased the budget for departments that really do not help the economy grow.

The government has constantly proclaimed that corruption will be weeded out and will be not tolerated, yet they do not seem to walk the talk. To be honest, voters are not paying attention to this anti-corruption posturing anymore. We are beginning to wonder if this is just a ploy to slam-shut the door on some of the government’s political opponents.

Allowing dodgy decisions like raiding shops on religious grounds and continuing to offer political patronage by rewarding support with high ranking and high paying positions in government linked companies does not sit well with the “anti-corruption” and “compassionate” government narrative.

As a business owner, I notice the severe drop in the purchasing power of my customers, and the rising costs of produce, materials, and electricity. The recent Bank Negara hike in interest rates has a cascading effect on small businesses like mine, and naturally affects personal and family budgets.

At the same time, as a consumer myself, I am experiencing a radical rise in the cost of living.

It is clear to see that our currency is crumbling. And, economists are showing evidence that exports are dropping, and inflation is worsening.

A couple of weeks ago, I was a speaker at the Malaysian Hoteliers Association conference, and the feelings of doom and gloom were palpable. Malaysian hotels are bracing for tougher times in the second half of the year as they see room occupancy rates free-falling.

In my professional work, I notice the dramatic cutbacks that the manufacturing and electronics sectors are making to their training budgets. For me personally, this is always an indication of a wobbly economy.

And to date, collectively, this government has not offered a tangible road-map to help us out of our economic woes. No one keeps us updated on proper economic plans, and absolutely no one is giving the citizenry some light at the end of the tunnel.

Our ministers seem to be consumed with their own portfolios, while the prime minister offers us regular sound-bites on his anti-corruption crusade, being a compassionate Madani government, and giving out piecemeal payouts for some sections of society.

Perhaps the biggest flip-flop we need from the prime minister now is a quick turn of his attention to the economic survival of Malaysia. And, to get his team of ministers into action towards this.

At the end of the day everything, including the upcoming state elections, is about the economy, isn’t it?

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.