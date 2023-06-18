The silence by women fuels bullies like Wan Razali, who relish in making them mere objects of hate and derision.

Malaysians should not have to put up with MPs of PAS or any MP who likes to drag politics into the gutter.

Why should we have to tolerate misogynistic MPs who time and again have set new lows in the Dewan Rakyat?

In a debate on the health white paper in the Dewan Rakyat, the MP for Kuantan, Wan Razali Wan Nor of PAS, wanted the dress code for women nurses to be changed.

Many of us cannot comprehend the absurdity of Wan Razali turning his personal opinion on nurses’ uniforms into a topic for serious discussion in parliament.

There must have been several other pressing issues more suitable for a meaningful parliamentary debate, but Wan Razali chose to talk about his preference of female uniforms.

He complained that the uniforms worn by many women nurses were too tight and not shariah-compliant.

He may have tried to appear intelligent by participating in the debate, except that the topic chosen only served to show his actual level of intellect. More importantly, would he acknowledge that his criticism of the uniform is, in truth, an assault on women?

Why won’t MPs understand that this misogynistic tendency of PAS politicians has gone on for far too long? Women are often targeted for either their behaviour or the way they dress.

Most people admitted to hospital for treatment are seen by a nurse or doctor. Top of their list of priorities is that the medical staff are qualified, communicate well, have a good bedside manner, and are competent. Their professional knowledge is uppermost in the patient’s mind.

However, PAS or Perikatan Nasional MPs react differently from the rest of us. Of late, we have read about the increasing number of visitors to government departments, hospitals and libraries who have been turned away because the Little Napoleons and security guards manning the entrance have refused them entry.

These junior employees are often blamed, while the director or minister will claim that no particular dress code has been set for visitors. Then why did this message not filter down the line?

Nevertheless, why do many MPs of PAS and PN have an unhealthy fixation with the female body? If it’s not nurses, it is stewardesses.

Of increasing worry is that women, who are supposed to have equal rights under the constitution, allow their men to dictate what they should and should not do.

Don’t they realise that if they do not act, or if they do not voice out their displeasure at men who pick on their attire, then there’s nothing that others can do for them.

Why should Malaysian women allow the misogynists to criticise them? Wan Razali’s attack is a form of verbal and mental abuse

Why are the women in powerful and leading roles in government, in industry, in business or in the community, keeping quiet about MPs like Wan Razali?

Why will they not make their voices stand out? Why are they reluctant to stand up to religious bullies like Wan Razali? Misogynists like him will continue harassing women because they realise that women will not speak out.

Women’s silence gives added fuel to bullies, who relish in making them mere objects of hate and derision.

Malaysian women must be more proactive. They must be more assertive.

When they do that, the misogynists will definitely back down and start respecting them once again.

Enough is enough. Women should not be willing to submit to the whims and fancies of insecure men.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.