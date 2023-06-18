The Islamic party is diminishing the gravity and significance of the Palestinian struggle for self-determination and the fight against human rights violations.

From Mohamad Shafiq Sahruddin

In a recent statement that has stirred controversy and raised eyebrows, PAS drew an audacious parallel between Malay land ownership in Penang and the complex territorial disputes in Palestine.

This analogy, made by PAS leaders, attempts to highlight concerns about Malay land rights but fails to recognise the intricate historical, political, and social contexts that distinguish the two situations.

PAS’ comparison between Penang and Palestine draws attention to the issue of land ownership, particularly in Penang, a Malaysian state known for its multicultural diversity and significant non-Malay population.

While it is essential to address any legitimate concerns related to land rights and social justice, equating the situation in Penang to the deeply entrenched and protracted conflict in Palestine oversimplifies the issue.

Palestine’s land disputes stem from decades of political tensions, colonisation, displacement, and competing claims from multiple parties. It is a deeply sensitive and multifaceted issue with widespread international ramifications.

In contrast, the situation in Penang revolves around questions of land distribution within the framework of Malaysian laws and regulations, which are designed to safeguard the rights of all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity.

By invoking the Palestine comparison, PAS risks diminishing the gravity and significance of the Palestinian struggle for self-determination, as well as the enormous human rights violations and humanitarian crises endured by the Palestinian people.

Such a comparison may also undermine the efforts of those actively engaged in seeking a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

While the concerns raised by PAS regarding land ownership deserve attention, it is crucial to approach the issue in a way that fosters dialogue, inclusivity, and understanding among all communities involved.

Addressing grievances and ensuring equitable land distribution can be achieved through constructive engagement, open dialogue, and policy reforms rather than drawing problematic parallels that may only fuel divisions and misunderstanding.

Malaysia’s multicultural fabric has long been an essential aspect of its national identity. As a country that prides itself on its diverse communities, it is imperative to uphold the principles of inclusivity, equality, and social harmony when discussing sensitive matters such as land ownership.

Rather than comparing disparate situations, it is more productive to focus on implementing policies that protect the rights of all citizens and promote a sense of belonging and unity.

PAS’ comparison of Malay land ownership in Penang with the complex and deeply rooted issues in Palestine also risks inflaming tensions.

While concerns about land rights should be addressed, it is vital to approach the issue in a manner that recognises the distinct historical, political, and social contexts.

Constructive dialogue and inclusive policies can pave the way for a more equitable and harmonious society, where all citizens feel valued and respected.

Mohamad Shafiq Sahruddin is a political analyst with the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and an FMT reader.

