Law on contract may not be applicable when it comes to political situations, as in the case of PKR’s suit against Zuraida Kamaruddin.

From Alex Chung

I read with great interest a High Court decision yesterday in which former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin was asked to pay RM10 million to the party for breaking a bond with them.

As a voter, I am of the opinion that though the law of contract is clear in that there is a penalty for breach of contract, the issue is whether such a law should apply to political situations such as this.

One question that comes to mind as a voter is what should a representative do if the party he or she belongs to begins to lose focus of its initial goals while its vision and mission are all out of focus.

I believe Zuraida may have joined PKR at a time when their struggles and also leaders were different.

Along the way, there could have been a strong possibility that Zuraida found that the party was no longer focused on its initial struggles and that it was time for her to move on.

My question here is, should a representative remain with a particular party even though that party is sinking? Should he or she sink with the ship or bail out and go elsewhere to better serve their constituents?

Another issue that comes to mind, is whether the party concerned is sincere in maintaining its members by imposing such a bond, or is it about political vindictiveness.

As a voter, I feel the notion that a political party can impose any condition it wishes on its members is seriously flawed and needs to be reviewed.

Political parties are like associations and members should have the liberty to move on if they find the leaders in the party are no longer committed to the cause.

Many politicians become greedy after coming into power and this can affect their sense of judgement and the overall mission and vision of the party itself.

After all political party members serve the party for free and sacrifice plenty of time and effort, thus they should be allowed to part ways without being penalised.

As a voter, I would not want my representative to be part of any political party which has lost focus but would prefer him or her to move to another better party.

Perhaps imposing a small penalty may be acceptable, but RM10 million appears to be ridiculous.

To me, this whole episode appears to be nothing more than a mere vengeful act.

Zuraida should appeal the decision and hopefully, the higher court will see things differently.

Alex Chung is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.