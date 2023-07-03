Action should be taken against the former prime minister over his incendiary statements which stab decency in the back.

From Adnan D

I read Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s latest tweets and watched the former prime minister’s recent press conferences. Why on earth does he talk with so much hatred and lies? It is unbelievable.

Who told him people want the name of Malaysia changed? Or that the “other races“ wanted to take over? Please give us evidence.

A bigger question is why do the Malaysian media give a platform for a “has been” politician to spew venom when he should have retired. Why encourage such hatred and bigotry when it’s obvious he is dying for attention?

Action should be taken against Mahathir. He should be banned from making public statements. His passport should be taken away. Enough is enough, lest he destroys Malaysia.

I suppose the current government is concerned about taking to court a man who is nearly 100 years old. He could end up in jail and be turned into a martyr.

But we should not let age be a deciding factor. If someone spews venom, it has to be dealt with.

You cannot let Mahathir and Abdul Hadi Awang for that matter – who has been blaming non-Muslims for various things – to keep stabbing decency and civility in the back.

The government must not tolerate such behaviour on account of their age.

Why put at risk the happiness of over 30 million peace-loving Malaysians just to “save face” of two politicians?

If this is not insanity, I don’t know what is.

