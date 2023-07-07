There’s no use asking Dr Mahathir Mohamad to pipe down since his pipe is clogged with hatred and disdain for the ‘others’.

From Clement Stanley

Sometime in March 2020, Marina Mahathir said that Malaysia “was worth saving and that we needed to get together to save it”.

In her book “Dancing On Thin Ice”, she was described as a community leader, writer and outspoken commentator on social and political affairs.

However, conspicuous by their absence, at least on social media or news reports, are comments about her father, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and his ludicrous statement that promoting a multi-ethnic country goes against the Federal Constitution.

Never mind. For years she was outspoken as a newspaper columnist on numerous issues, some of which hit the then governments where it hurt most.

Yet strangely, she has not publicly rebuked the racial statements made by her father. People do change I suppose.

But maybe it is a good thing, to let Mahathir rant. He does, after all, have himself an audience although he must know he is destroying the very fabric of the nation he led for 22 long years plus another two.

If he wishes to demonise people of other ethnicities that make up Malaysia, including the people of Sabah and Sarawak, that would be his choice.

After all, he never did respect the wishes of Sabahans when Joseph Pairin Kitingan led his Parti Bersatu Sabah to victory in Sabah in 1985 and 1986.

One can actually count the number of times he officially visited Sabah and Sarawak during his reign as prime minister. No comparison to the number of times Najib Razak dropped by, I dare say.

Let him rant uncontrollably. No use asking him to pipe down since his pipe is clogged with hatred and disdain for the “others”. Perhaps he sees himself as the real authority in Perikatan Nasional. Who knows?

But the more hatred he directs at the DAP and the “others”, the worse it gets for Dominic Lau and Gerakan.

Never mind. Let him talk. At least when he talks, Muhyiddin and Bersatu listen intently. They should. He knows how untrustworthy Muhyiddin was towards him in the “Sheraton Move”. Perhaps it is pay back time for Mahathir.

Never mind. Let him talk. If the “green wave” does falter at some point, PAS can always blame it on Mahathir and his putrid rants – which, by the way, might not go down well with certain fair thinking members of PAS who do believe that it is wrong to run down and mock the “others”.

Mahathir can have all the media coverage he wants to spew his hate speeches.

I will just continue reading my old Beano and Dandy comics which I find more entertaining than listening to an old political tune being played over and over again.

Clement Stanley is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.