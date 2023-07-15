There is no political will to stop our divisive politicians from harping on the 3R issue.

If anyone wanted an answer for the continual exploitation of the three Rs by some politicians despite numerous warnings issued by the sultans, the prime minister and the police, here it is: There is no political will to end it.

Instead of being firm and enforcing the existing laws on hate speech and the like, we have politicians and ministers tripping over themselves, wanting to formulate new laws to control the badly behaving divisive politicians.

Why are they so afraid to act? Why are the police not allowed to do their jobs properly?

The latest episode of ministers dragging their feet was when communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil mooted the idea of setting up dedicated units within the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission as well as the police force to monitor politicians who harp on the 3Rs.

He said the “desperado politics” of the 3Rs during the election campaign period should stop.

Fahmi had earlier expressed disappointment over certain politicians exploiting 3R sentiments, saying: “I believe there is room for us to look at the current laws and to see what we can do to enhance them.”

The day before, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said revealed that a new Act, similar to Singapore’s Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act, had been presented to the Cabinet.

She claimed that it had received positive response and had proposed it to be called the State and Nation Act.

Malaysians are fed up with weak politicians who refuse to be firm with perpetrators of the 3R issue. They are also weary of the many warnings being given, which are apparently falling on deaf ears.

During the general election last November, the politicians who threw the 3Rs to the winds were not even censured. They continued causing divisions among the people because they knew no-one would take action. Perhaps a warning or two were given, but that was the extent of the action taken by the authorities.

Some ministers talk a lot and pretend to be doing work by proposing new laws. Either that or they threaten to sue, knowing full well that the courts will take a long time to resolve the matter.

The lack of political will is not just seen in the 3R issue. The same happens in other matters such as traffic violations, in particular drivers with drug convictions being able to drive public utility vehicles.

Enforcement is poor. Coupled with that is the minimal punishment meted out, which almost seems like a rap on the knuckles. Is it any wonder that some MPs continue to take advantage of our system?

If just one of the divisive MPs was thrown in prison, fined heavily, or barred from parliament for using the 3Rs to divide Malaysians, it is likely that there would almost be instant good behaviour from the rest.

Government ministers should not be too trigger-happy to create new laws. Just enforce the existing laws and stop the divisive politicians in their tracks.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.