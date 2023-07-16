In about 60 constituencies they make up more than 10% of voters with some seats exceeding 30%, hence their ‘kingmaker’ label at the polls.

From P Ramasamy

A holistic perspective is needed in addressing the plight of Indians

Academic Bridget Welsh’s recent article on “State polls: Important Indian vote” is one of the many pieces she has written on the behaviour of voters in the country’s elections.

She called for Indians to be taken seriously on the basis of recognition and respect.

I agree with her that in the coming state polls, the Indian vote can make a difference in determining the winners and losers.

Although by and large Indian voters are loyal to Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the unity government, the support should not be taken for granted. There is always a possible swing, sometimes unanticipated.

They should be respected for their past contributions to the country.

The unity government anchored by PH is facing a critical litmus test in the coming state elections.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is on a whirlwind tour of the states to ensure support for the two main coalitions in the unity government, namely PH and Barisan Nasional (BN).

It is important that the three states under PH control prior to the dissolution of the state assemblies – Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan – are retained while at the same time, inroads are made in the states under the control of PAS and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The performance of the unity government in the state elections will be an important barometer for its longevity in Putrajaya.

That is why PH and BN are in no position to alienate ethnic communities that might not have large numerical presence, such as Indians.

Indians might constitute about 7% of the total population, but they are mainly concentrated in urban areas along the west coast states in the peninsula, that is Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

This is the reason why it is often mentioned that Indians might make a difference in varying degrees in about 60 constituencies where they make up more than 10% of voters.

In some constituencies, their presence exceeds 30%. It is why they are sometimes called “kingmakers” during elections.

Winning or losing can be determined by Indians and this is why they cannot be ignored, disrespected or even subjected to racial slurs.

Anwar might be a good leader having been in office for eight months, however, miracles cannot be expected of him.

He wants to address the plight of Indians from a broader perspective, but especially hardcore poverty that affects many Indians.

Anwar has mentioned this fact many times in his speeches.

Proper safeguards

The issues faced by Indians cannot be merely reduced to economic ones. It is also a question of their meaningful participation in the national mainstream.

Here I am talking about their rights as citizens, ensuring proper safeguards for the strengthening and perpetuation of their vernacular system of education, their identity as Malaysian Indians, their culture and religion.

The present unity government has all the necessary attributes of a government bent on good governance.

But the Indian question cannot be addressed in vacuum. The broader challenges of political instability and governance might sidestep the focus on Indians or other numerically small communities.

The onus is on the government in power to balance the delicate act of addressing both national issues and those of the affected communities.

It is not that national issues are not community issues and vice-versa.

That is why we need a broader holistic perspective in addressing the problems of ethnic communities like Indians and others in the country.

P Ramasamy is Penang DAP deputy chairman and an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.