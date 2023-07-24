For one, visitors don’t flock to Malaysia for alcohol, while tourism has never been affected in PN-led states.

From Abdul Muin Johari

I refer to the article Green wave puts tourism industry on red alert, which was published earlier today.

I, respectfully, disagree with the author who suggests that the so-called “green wave” embodied by Perikatan Nasional, especially PAS, will lead to a drop in tourist arrivals in Malaysia.

The article clearly attributed this largely to the possible restrictions in the sale of alcohol, which will deter tourists from coming in. This argument is wrong on at least three fronts.

Firstly, tourists do not visit Malaysia to indulge in alcohol. We are known to have beautiful beaches, diving spots, exotic foods, historical charm and warm people. These are our main selling points in drawing tourists to Malaysia.

Conduct any survey and, more likely than not, the above attractions are the main draws for foreign tourists, not the easy or cheap availability of alcohol.

Likewise, Western tourists flock to places like Persepolis and the Golestan Palace in ultra-conservative Iran to admire the architectural beauty and soak in the historical charm of these places.

Secondly, alcohol in Malaysia has never been cheap, even before the rise of the so-called “green wave” (which in itself is a false phenomenon). Due to hefty taxes, alcohol in Malaysia is much dearer compared with other countries.

Even in tax-free Langkawi, alcohol is still more expensive than say Bangkok or Manila, to say nothing of other parts of the country like Kuala Lumpur or Penang.

Malaysia has never been branded as a drinking destination, unlike Germany or France which have established a global reputation for alcohol consumption.

Thirdly, there’s no proof that PN, in particular PAS, will cause a decline in tourism. In Langkawi, which is under PAS rule, tourists still flock to the island resort.

Sure, there are some curbs like attire at beaches or drinking. But many of these rules are either location-specific or adhere to local norms.

For example, tourists who go to certain Hindu temples in Bali or Buddhist temples in Thailand must don the sarong. Many beach resorts in Asia also forbid skinny-dipping, sunbathing in the nude or inappropriate beachwear. In Rome, you do as the Romans do.

In Kelantan, where PAS has been in power since 1990, tourists can visit the largest reclining Buddha in the country. In Perak, Selangor, Terengganu, Perlis and even Putrajaya, where PAS and/or Bersatu held power or were in a position of power, tourism was never affected.

Sure, tourist arrivals in Malaysia have not reached pre-pandemic levels yet. But Malaysia is not alone in this. Global tourism is only starting to pick up its pace after being battered by Covid-19. It is untrue that this is due to rising Islamism in Malaysia.

In short, there’s no such thing as a “green wave” keeping tourists from coming to Malaysia. These are nothing more than false narratives aimed at discrediting PN in the run-up to the state elections.

Abdul Muin Johari is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.