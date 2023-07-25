Residents are happy with the additional allocation promised by minister Nga Kor Ming but are wondering whether authorities are hiding some things about the restoration project.

Local government development minister Nga Kor Ming had some good news for Taiping residents on July 22.

He said an additional allocation of RM11.5 million would be given to rebuild and upgrade the Taiping market – almost all of which was torn down during restoration work recently.

Initially, the government had allocated RM9 million to restore the oldest market in the country.

More importantly for Taiping residents, Nga said the ministry, working with the national heritage department, would ensure that the two-block market would be rebuilt to the original design before its dismantling and that its original features would be maintained.

And for the first time, the authorities made an official statement about why the market superstructures had to be dismantled when their given mandate was to repair and restore the market without removing it or maintaining as much of it as possible.

Nga was reported as saying that 115 timber pillars in the two structures – one built in 1884 and the other in 1885 – had been severely damaged by termites and that was why the authorities were forced to tear down the iconic buildings.

“The Taiping market is Malaysia’s first market. It has national heritage status and, therefore, all the components of its structural repair and renovation must adhere to its historic features, as required by the National Heritage Act,” Bernama reported him as saying after he inspected the market.

Nga said the three original components of the Taiping market – the siang-malam food court, the old market (1884) and the new market (1885) – would be maintained. He also said the rebuilding would be completed by August next year.

Although I’m happy that the market will be rebuilt to its original design, some puzzling questions remain unanswered.

As the market has been torn down – except for the small siang-malam portion – will the rebuilt market still be eligible for official international recognition as a heritage building?

How much of the old market did the authorities manage to salvage?

I understand that a dilapidation report was prepared prior to the start of physical restoration work. Did it not warn that the pillars may have been attacked by termites and how the restoration should be done to avoid harming the structures? And if they knew the pillars and beams were weak, were they not careful enough in carrying out the restoration work?

Surely both structures (except for the very small section left standing) could not have been found to need total dismantling – and at about the same time?

Why has the cost of restoration/rebuilding more than doubled, given that the original estimate was RM9 million?

Is there any possibility of negligence or incompetency or leakages or any other fault on the part of anyone involved in the project?

Unfortunately, we may never know as Nga’s press conference did not touch on these questions, and the authorities are unlikely to answer them.

I hope the auditor-general will take note of this matter and that we will have some answers when the 2023 Auditor-General’s Report is tabled in Parliament next year.

A government servant who did not wish to be named said: “We have not been told everything. We should ask how come they discovered the termite infestation only after about half or a major part of the restoration work was completed? Was there a change in contractors? If so, why?”

Noting that restoration work had started in January 2021, he asked if someone had been negligent or if there had been proper planning and supervision.

I’m pretty sure no one will be held accountable, even though the Taiping Heritage Society had earlier called on the authorities to act against anyone found to have been at fault.

Its president Yeap Thean Eng had said: “If rules were broken, whoever is responsible should be held accountable. Action must be taken if it was due to someone’s fault or negligence.”

After the minister’s announcement on July 22, Yeap told me he appreciated the additional allocation given for the rebuilding and restoration of the market.

He said: “It was good of the minister to visit the site and announce the additional allocation, and we thank him and our local elected representatives for it.

“We hope whatever materials that can be salvaged and used from the old buildings will be used together with new materials in rebuilding the market. I believe the steel roof trusses from the old buildings, for instance, can still be used.

“Although the minister explained that the old buildings had to be dismantled because of termite infestation, some residents are still unhappy. They think something is fishy. Some are unhappy that it is no longer restoration but rebuilding,” Yeap added.

The president of the Muslim Progressive Association of Perak Mohaideen Mohd Ishack was happy with the additional RM11.5 million allocation.

Mohaideen, a former Taiping town councillor, added: “Taiping residents are glad with the minister’s assurance that the market will be rebuilt to its original design and purpose. I also wish to thank FMT for pursuing this matter and the minister for responding.”

Saying many Taiping residents had an emotional attachment to historic structures such as the market, Mohaideen hoped neither the minister nor the authorities would go back on their word to rebuild it to its original design and purpose, and that they would be transparent about the project.

Meanwhile, my enquiries reveal that the contractor has removed salvageable parts and is repairing them, and also making new parts for the largely wooden market, at his workshop in Kelantan. Once ready, the parts will be shipped to Taiping and the market rebuilt.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.