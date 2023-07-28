Some incumbent assemblymen have been dropped from the list of candidates for the state elections, and it is a good thing.

There are some very unhappy people in Malaysian politics today. They have been left out of the list of candidates for the coming state elections.

Perhaps it is for the better. No one should be allowed to remain as an elected representative for too long.

There has to be constant renewal in the nation’s leadership, and it cannot happen if the veterans don’t go.

Perhaps this is why some countries set term limits for their leaders.

Allowing a person to stay in office for an extended period has many drawbacks.

For instance, it leads to power abuse. Among those who have made this list are Robert Mugabe, Suharto, Augusto Pinochet and Hun Sen.

But more importantly, a term limit prevents more extensive damage that can be caused by an incumbent continuously introducing bad policies.

Whatever their shortcomings, the Americans have got it right in this department.

Both the first president George Washington and third president Thomas Jefferson refused a third term in office, setting a tradition that has endured for nearly 250 years now.

A new legislation after the Second World War has only cast it in stone.

The Filipinos have taken it a notch higher. After the abuses under Marcos Senior, Filipino presidents are no longer allowed to seek re-election. A president serves only one six-year term.

But in Malaysia, political leaders have a habit of over-staying their welcome.

We have a prime minister who stayed in office for 22 years only to return for a second stint years later. On the other side is someone who held on to the position of opposition leader for nearly three decades, accumulatively.

The DAP leadership has touted the need for “continuity and renewal” for its decision to re-nominate several long-serving assemblymen and dropping others.

But continuity is a lame excuse for not wanting to let go.

We don’t need the same people to stay on in office to ensure continuity. It happens when the good policies are kept in place and new and younger leaders can see to that.

In addition, they are more likely to come up with new and better ideas for the generation ahead.

Malaysian leaders are not known to be visionaries. It is futile to expect a 60-year-old who has been in office for the better part of his life to figure out what will serve the nation better in the decades to come.

For our sake, please leave the stage.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.