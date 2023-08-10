Allocating that sum for high-speed travel between KL and Singapore seems like a disproportionate investment.

For many elite leaders, the appeal of rail travel might not be evident.

Accustomed to chauffeured limousines and first-class air travel, the notion of a mass transit journey, particularly one that does not boast the title of “high speed rail”, might seem beneath them.

But here lies a misconception that warrants correction.

Glamorous high speed

Despite its lack of appeal to the upper echelons, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has undergone significant evolution.

While it may be wrong to say that it has progressed “by leaps and bounds”, KTMB has in recent years developed from its humble beginnings as a single-track railway in a fairly impressive way.

Allocating RM110 billion for a high-speed rail travelling solely between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore seems like a disproportionate investment. Although glamorous, the project would likely cater only to a minority.

But what if these funds were redirected towards the enhancement of the broader national railway? Undoubtedly that move would benefit the majority.

Current rail network

An improved rail system is bound to ripple out benefits. It would mitigate road traffic congestion, reduce pollution, shrink our carbon footprint, and inch Malaysia closer to a greener tomorrow.

Several key areas within our rail network await the attention and action of our leaders. Given RM110 million to spend on railways, here is how I would put it to use.

Direct line from Tasek Gelugor to Butterworth : The present northern line route, which stretches from Padang Besar to Tasek Gelugor (Seberang Perai), diverts to Bukit Mertajam before going back up to Butterworth. For RM2 billion , a direct connection from Tasek Gelugor to Butterworth would enhance efficiency, add more capacity and significantly reduce journey times.

: The present northern line route, which stretches from Padang Besar to Tasek Gelugor (Seberang Perai), diverts to Bukit Mertajam before going back up to Butterworth. For , a direct connection from Tasek Gelugor to Butterworth would enhance efficiency, add more capacity and significantly reduce journey times. Jitra – Bukit Kayu Hitam : A short new line to connect to Bukit Kayu Hitam, an important border point between Malaysia and Thailand, will significantly improve the flow of cargo to the Penang port. Another RM2 billion will go a long way to improve connectivity in northern Kedah.

: A short new line to connect to Bukit Kayu Hitam, an important border point between Malaysia and Thailand, will significantly improve the flow of cargo to the Penang port. Another will go a long way to improve connectivity in northern Kedah. Port Klang to Serendah bypass : Estimated at RM10 billion , this bypass would ensure that hazardous goods and tonnes of freight moving from Port Klang circumvents KL Sentral. It will add tremendous capacity and bolster safety and operational efficiency. For a long time, KL Sentral has had to deal with an enormous bottleneck of freight rail transportation, indirectly contributing to the high volume of lorries on our highway network.

: Estimated at , this bypass would ensure that hazardous goods and tonnes of freight moving from Port Klang circumvents KL Sentral. It will add tremendous capacity and bolster safety and operational efficiency. For a long time, KL Sentral has had to deal with an enormous bottleneck of freight rail transportation, indirectly contributing to the high volume of lorries on our highway network. Bangsar Interchange upgrade : A longstanding rail operational problem can be resolved by a redesign which should have been carried out years ago. An allocation of RM1 billion to enhance the interchange between the Port Klang and Seremban lines, would considerably boost transit speed, ease capacity, improve signalling systems and reduce travelling time to the southern region.

: A longstanding rail operational problem can be resolved by a redesign which should have been carried out years ago. An allocation of to enhance the interchange between the Port Klang and Seremban lines, would considerably boost transit speed, ease capacity, improve signalling systems and reduce travelling time to the southern region. KLIA Terminal 2 to Melaka extension : At an estimated cost of RM8 billion , this extension would not only bridge KLIA Terminal 2 with Port Dickson but would also connect it to the historical city of Melaka. The new connection will enhance KLIA, ease the burden on the highways, reduce congestion and improve road safety.

: At an estimated cost of , this extension would not only bridge KLIA Terminal 2 with Port Dickson but would also connect it to the historical city of Melaka. The new connection will enhance KLIA, ease the burden on the highways, reduce congestion and improve road safety. Double tracking of the Gemas – Tumpat line : An upgrade from Gemas to Tumpat, via Mentakab and Gua Musang, would add more rail capacity for both passenger and freight traffic. A more direct alignment will improve railway speed and attract more passengers and cargo. An allocation of RM15 billion will go a long way to improving economic activity along the spine of the peninsula.

: An upgrade from Gemas to Tumpat, via Mentakab and Gua Musang, would add more rail capacity for both passenger and freight traffic. A more direct alignment will improve railway speed and attract more passengers and cargo. An allocation of will go a long way to improving economic activity along the spine of the peninsula. Penang – Kota Bharu railway connection : A proposed study for a new alignment, connecting Butterworth in Penang to Pasir Mas in Kelantan warrants consideration. Another RM12 billion allocation for the building of this new alignment, will offer massive economic improvements to Kelantan, northern Perak, Southern Kedah and Penang.

: A proposed study for a new alignment, connecting Butterworth in Penang to Pasir Mas in Kelantan warrants consideration. Another allocation for the building of this new alignment, will offer massive economic improvements to Kelantan, northern Perak, Southern Kedah and Penang. New Rail Lines, Triang – Port Dickson: Introducing a railway connecting Triang in Pahang to Port Dickson via Seremban would enhance regional connectivity and provide direct access to rural areas in both states. A budget of RM5 billion will aid in the design of new townships and urbanise these backwaters of Klang Valley.

The realm of Borneo

Sabah : An allocation of RM25 billion should allow the existing Tenom to Kota Kinabalu railway line to be upgraded to a standard gauge double track railway, which would transform it into a commuter service with an airport extension, and a freight railway. Extending it northward from KK to Kudat should be a natural progression. A branch line to Sandakan and Tawau should also be in the plan. The feasibility of a track from Tawau, stretching to Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital in Kalimantan, should also be considered.

: An allocation of should allow the existing Tenom to Kota Kinabalu railway line to be upgraded to a standard gauge double track railway, which would transform it into a commuter service with an airport extension, and a freight railway. Extending it northward from KK to Kudat should be a natural progression. A branch line to Sandakan and Tawau should also be in the plan. The feasibility of a track from Tawau, stretching to Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital in Kalimantan, should also be considered. Sarawak: It is high time Sarawak is bequeathed its own rail line. A similar allocation of RM25 billion could bring about a standard gauge railway between Bintulu to Miri, on to Lawas, and then to Tenom in Sabah, where it would seamlessly connect with Sabah’s rail line. A branch line to Brunei should also be proposed and negotiated.

That leaves the government coffers with change of RM5 million!

In summation, strategic rail connectivity is crucial and makes better economic sense than a single high speed rail to Singapore.

Railway connectivity is more than just for transit, It is an enabler of economic growth, a driver for reduced logistics costs, and an instrument to serve a larger fraction of our populace.

Let’s make wise choices with our RM110 billion.

