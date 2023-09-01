American soldiers involved in the battle have been consistent in acknowledging the brave actions of the Malaysian army in the incident.

From Chew Kok Liang

I am writing regarding FMT’s report and video “Ex-Malbatt commander hopes soldiers’ sacrifices are appreciated” published on Sept 1.

It highlighted the valiant actions of the Malaysian Battalion in rescuing US Army Rangers during the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993.

Unfortunately, official US recognition of the Malaysian forces’ contribution to this rescue mission only happened in 2013.

However, I hope that Major-General (Rtd) Rozi Baharom and the Malaysian soldiers who took part in this rescue mission realise that, unofficially, the US military forces involved in the battle had consistently acknowledged and expressed their gratitude for the brave actions of the Malaysian rescue forces.

In late 1997, journalist Mark Bowden published a series of 29 articles in The Philadelphia Inquirer regarding the American forces in the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993.

These articles and its Q&A session were later compiled and published in a 1999 book entitled “Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War”. Ridley Scott’s 2001 war film “Black Hawk Down” was based on Mark Bowden’s book.

In 1997, after reading Bowden’s articles, I corresponded with him in the Q&A session. This was regarding his account of American officers’ request for Malaysian infantry forces to vacate their Condor APCs (Armoured Personnel Carriers) in favour of American forces.

The implication was that they did not believe that Malaysian soldiers were as capable as the American soldiers in carrying out the rescue mission. A compromise was only reached when the Malaysians were allowed to retain a driver and gunner in each APC.

As a lieutenant in the Malaysian Armed Forces in 1997, I complained to Mark Bowden about this slight against the Malaysian forces. I bluntly said that the Malaysian soldiers were as capable as the American soldiers and would have been more than capable of executing the rescue mission under American command if required.

Bowden replied that in his interviews and interactions with the American forces who were present at the battle, they consistently held a deep sense of gratitude for the courageous actions of the Malaysian rescue team.

Especially, as one of them said, that the Malaysian forces did not even have a dog in the fight (which meant that the Malaysian forces didn’t even have any personal interest or stake in the fight).

It is evident that the valour of the Malaysian Battalion during the Battle of Mogadishu earned them the respect and admiration of their American counterparts.

Chew Kok Liang is a retired major and an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.