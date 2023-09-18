Express Rail Link says it is working with Touch ‘n Go to remove a requirement for the concession fare for senior citizens to be reactivated every half a year.

From Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd

We wish to respond to an article titled “KLIA Ekspres said my ‘senior citizen’ status ‘expired’” written by Rosli Khan which was published in FMT today.

Firstly, we would like to thank Rosli for taking the KLIA Transit service. We have investigated the matter and believe that it could have been handled better by our staff. Nevertheless, please allow us to clarify the incident and related issues.

The concession fare for senior citizens is available on the Touch ‘n Go platform in a person’s MyKad. The system requires that the cardholder reactivate this every six months at the ticket counter. Without this reactivation, the card will revert to a normal Touch ‘n Go card and the passenger will be charged the normal fare, as in Rosli’s case.

We know that this is inconvenient to passengers and we have been liaising with Touch ‘n Go to remove this restriction. In the interim, this requirement is made known on our website where passengers originally registered for the concession fare.

Our staff did attempt to explain this to Rosli, and offered to assist him with the reactivation. He was also informed to submit his request for a refund, as the staff was not authorised to make refunds on the spot.

We would like to apologise to Rosli for his inconvenience, and hope he will contact us directly in order for us to process his refund.

Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd operates the KLIA Ekspres service.