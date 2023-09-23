The recent in-flight catering fiasco is but a surface scratch on a deep well of systemic issues that have plagued the national carrier.

Like the nation it represents, Malaysia Airlines grapples with an identity quandary that goes beyond its emblem. The airline’s existential dilemma mirrors that of the country itself.

With the turbulent tides of competition rising ever higher, Malaysia Airlines finds itself at a crossroads, and that is why it must urgently carve out a clear identity to navigate the stormy skies of the aviation industry.

Recent events have spotlighted the airline’s operational missteps.

Consider the seemingly straightforward task of providing in-flight hot meals. While Malaysia Airlines projected confidence in its ability to self-manage its culinary offerings, it appeared woefully unprepared when it came time to end its catering contract.

The blunder was evident – the airline didn’t even possess adequate hi-lift trucks to manage the task.

Is this ineptitude emblematic of an organisational culture issue? Or perhaps a symptom of revenue-driven decisions that went too far, leading to the baffling absence of in-flight meals? Whatever the root cause, this incident paints a picture of a company at odds with itself.

However, the catering fiasco is but a surface scratch on a deep well of systemic issues that have plagued Malaysia Airlines.

For years, whispers of nepotism have circulated, hinting at the undercurrents that have held back the airline from soaring to its zenith. This tale of unrealised potential isn’t exclusive to the airline, as it also resonates with the broader narrative of contemporary Malaysia.

For Malaysia Airlines to ascend once more, it must undergo a period of introspection.

Despite industry chatter, the notion of a “hybrid airline” is a fallacy.

True success in aviation hinges on a business model that marries value with unwavering service quality.

Fortunately, Malaysia Airlines has built a reputation on the former. The challenge now is to master the latter, reimagining its network and leveraging the robust support of government policies, as befits its proud status as Malaysia’s national carrier.

Anton Ambrose is a former senior airline executive and an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.