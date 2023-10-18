It is not clear what is next in Hamas’s calculation after the military operation, but it is unlikely it will be enough to bring the Israeli army to its knees.

From Rozhan Othman

The Hamas military action on Oct 7 was a spectacular operation. It was a major tactical success. The question now is whether tactical success will translate into strategic success. All the sacrifices made must deliver some long-term benefit for the Palestinians.

Wars are not always won by the one who wins all the battles. The Americans won every major battle that they fought in Vietnam and still lost the war. This scene was repeated in Afghanistan. The Soviets also suffered the same fate in Afghanistan. Killing more enemy fighters does not ensure victory.

On March 1, 1949, Indonesian liberation fighters attacked the Dutch-controlled cities of Jogjakarta and Surakarta. They knew that the Dutch army was much stronger and better equipped. It was a matter of time before the Dutch counter attacked and retook the two cities.

The Indonesian fighters held on to the two cities for just six hours before retreating. Nevertheless, the attack was a moral boost for the Indonesian fighters. It showed to the world that the Indonesian issue was still alive. It also proved that the Indonesians fighters were a credible fighting force and could still pack a punch.

The Dutch, on the other hand, were demoralised by the attack. The Dutch Parliament was shaken by the failure of its forces in Indonesia.

Given the more critical attitude in the international community towards colonialism after WWII, the United Nations started putting pressure on the Dutch. The Dutch government started being more accommodative to Indonesian demands. By December 1949, the Dutch recognised Indonesia’s sovereignty and withdrew from the country. The Indonesians managed to turn their tactical success in Jogjakarta and Surakarta into a strategic success.

The Indonesian experience shows that wars are not always won on the battlefront. Instead, translating battlefront success into victory sometimes requires winning on the diplomatic front.

There is no doubt that Israel has suffered a major damage to its prestige and experienced enormous loss of life. The Palestinians in Gaza are also suffering major loss of life and property. Gaza has been the target of repeated Israeli military strikes and thousands of Palestinians have been killed and maimed in the last 15 years.

Regardless of the final outcome of the current conflict, Israel will not be the same after this. The image of a secure country with an invincible military has been undermined. The sense of security it had developed has been shattered. Hamas or whatever Palestinian resistance group that emerges after this only needs to shoot one rocket once a month into Israel to continue to shake the sense of security there. Investors, especially in the high-tech sectors, will start thinking twice about their future in Israel.

Even if the Israelis are able to kill all Hamas members, as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to do, it is a matter of time before another generation of Palestinians emerges to fight against Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land. After all, Hamas did not exist until the 1980s. Much of the earlier resistance against Israel was led by the Palestine Liberation Organization. With the “peace deal” and domestication of the PLO, a vacuum was created. However, the oppression and injustice inflicted on the Palestinians continued and needed a response. That’s how Hamas filled the vacuum.

The future will see Hamas 2.0., 3.0 and 4.0. emerging. This will continue to happen simply because the root cause of the conflict still has not been addressed. The persistent pain point will continue to create resistance to Israel’s colonial ambition.

The Palestinians had in the past participated in peace negotiations and deals that in the end did not deliver them peace nor dignity.

Evictions continue unabated, demolition of Palestinian houses continue to happen, killings of Palestinian protesters, paramedics and journalists continue with impunity, detention without trial of thousands of Palestinians, including children, persists.

The choice for the Palestinians is to either accept living under humiliation, deprivation, subjugation and constant fear or to resist it. The Americans rebelled against the British to fight a more benign form of oppression compared to what the Palestinians have to endure. Why should the Palestinians be expected to behave differently?

The violence in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict did not begin last week. The international media and western governments have conveniently forgotten or deliberately ignored the long history of violence perpetrated by Zionist groups which started even before the establishment of Israel.

These include the Deir Yassin massacre, the bombing of Arab souks in 1938, the Qibiyya massacre, the King David Hotel bombing, the Balad El Shaikh massacre, the Jaffa Gate bombing, the Haifa melon market bombing, the bombing of SS Patria and later on, the Sabra and Shatilla massacre in 1982.

Admittedly, Arab opposition to the British-imposed Balfour Declaration that paved the way for the establishment of Israel also saw violent reactions from some Arabs. The state of Israel was a colonial project imposed onto the local population.

Nevertheless, it is difficult to see that military actions alone, whether by Hamas or Israel, will be able to resolve the current conflict. The next step will require a political solution. It is not clear what is next in Hamas’s calculation after the military operation. It is unlikely that its military actions will be enough to bring the Israeli army to its knees.

Likewise, peace will continue to elude Israel for as long as the Palestinians cannot have peace and a dignified existence. During his recent UN General Assembly speech, the Israeli prime minister showed a map of a unified Israel that no longer has Gaza and the West Bank in it.

In his mind, there is no two-state solution and there will not be a Palestinian state. He must have deluded himself into believing that the Palestinians can simply be expelled or exterminated from their territories. With this mindset, we can expect violence to continue for a long time to come. More people will be killed on both sides.

The Indonesians were clear on how to capitalise on their battlefront success in the diplomatic front. It is not clear whether this is the case with Hamas. There may well be a vacuum in defining the strategic outcome that should be sought from the current crisis in Gaza. This is where clearer thinking is needed.

Countries like Malaysia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Brazil can step in to offer a political solution to the crisis. This will require these countries to step back and reflect on the possible solutions. Merely repeating old stances and positions is no longer sufficient. They will have to do more than just declare support or condemn the combatants in the conflict. They will have to shift from playing a reactive role and start being proactive. Policy innovation is needed. Is Malaysia ready to lead this?

Rozhan Othman is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.