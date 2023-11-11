Perikatan Nasional can protest all it wants, but in the end, is it capable of doing what is needed?

From Clement Stanley

To date, four MPs from Perikatan Nasional have backed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government. More could follow suit. If not now, then later.

Yes, they have pledged their loyalty to their Bersatu president, Muhyiddin Yassin. But does it really count? To their fellow MPs in PN, it may be no more than hollow platitudes.

As far as their constituents are concerned, only time will tell if they approve or disapprove of this move. But when push comes to shove, the question that begs to be asked is this: “Is it the right thing to do when you take into consideration the needs of the people who voted you into office?”

After all, what is the point of being an elected representative if you cannot deliver on the promises you have made to your electorate?

Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman, who is one of the four to express support for Anwar, said he was not fearful of being criticised for his actions, adding that he would also be “cursed at” if he could not help his constituents.

Suhaili said he would rather be an effective representative than one in name only.

People may and can be wooed by rhetorics. But people can’t eat rhetoric. People can live on hope but you can’t buy your essentials and daily needs with hope.

Thus, in such trying times, how much weight does loyalty carry when one has to consider the plight of your voters, their families and their community?

Can PN really fault their own MPs for throwing their support behind the unity government when the reality of a better tomorrow for their constituents far outweighs the lust for power?

Can PN deliver what the unity government can to the constituents of Kuala Kangsar, Labuan, Gua Musang and Jeli?

Yes, PN can make all sorts of damning statements against their MPs who decided that it is better to be by the people, for the people and with the people, by supporting the unity government.

PN can accuse the unity government of unethical practices, going as far as shouting out loud the word “corruption”. But can PN solve the problems of the rakyat who are in dire need of help? In dire need of solutions to the current predicament they are facing?

What is happening today is apparently a result of a loophole in the anti-hopping law, among other reasons. The persons who drafted this law had not foreseen how this law could be circumvented.

As a result of this, more and more MPs can now support whoever they want without having to resign the seat they won on any ticket.

Ethically, it is wrong. Morally, it is wrong. But it is equally as bad when you do not accept that there is a legitimate government in place and make every attempt to overthrow the government of the day at every opportunity, thereby creating chaos and political instability.

Who suffers in the process? The politician or the common man on the street?

If the opposition sees the need to topple the unity government, why not simply wait for GE16 to come around? After all, according to opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, the majority of Malaysians want PN to form the government. So, why not wait till then to prove your claims?

Perhaps, this is a strategy the opposition wants to use to keep their numbers intact. Promise their MPs of an impending collapse of the unity government so that they can take over the reins of the government.

For as long as they can string along their MPs by constantly harping on how close they are to the grand prize, no opposition MP will make a move to support the unity government of Anwar.

Sometimes, a snake oil salesman will get away with empty promises. At other times, it becomes no more than hollow, meaningless promises.

The PN ship isn’t exactly sinking though it seems to be heading for troubled waters. This would explain why Muhyiddin Yassin is prepared to work with former prime ministers Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Najib Razak.

Perhaps he has forgotten that he had bitten the hands that fed him. But then again, desperate times call for desperate measures.

The opposition can continue to sell Shangri-La to not only its MPs but to their supporters and voters. But let it not end up being no more than a fool’s paradise.

Clement Stanley is an FMT reader.

