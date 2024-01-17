Malaysia must refocus on its economy and do so by leveraging on its rich diversity.

It is perplexing that in this era, both seasoned and young politicians in Malaysia continue to emphasise on race.

The rhetoric remains unchanged, echoing the same sentiments, animosity, and lack of compromise. In a world dominated by digital advancements, artificial intelligence, space exploration, and global geopolitics, Malaysia appears, to a significant extent, stuck in a discourse centred on racial identity, specifically Malay versus non-Malay distinctions.

All of it at the instigation of politicians whilst ordinary folk carry on, mostly, minding their own business.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad envisions a Malaysia where everyone identifies as a Malay.

Delving into his statements seems unproductive but perhaps it is an attempt to divert attention from his other pressing issues. If so, it falls short.

It simply adds to the various challenges that the nation faces, including conflicts between parties, a national debt that has surpassed RM1 trillion, conversion issues, job creation and the question of freedom of expression.

The problem is that the transformation of Malaysia as a nation is in question, as the promised reforms are progressing slowly.

Malaysia must refocus on its economy, generating high-level jobs instead of relying on cheap foreign labour with associated social implications. Leveraging its diversity and intelligence, Malaysia should reinvent its glory days in sports and work ethics. Increased investments in research and development across sectors, including agriculture and the sciences, is imperative.

A re-evaluation of the school curriculum, promoting language and cultural diversity, is essential for Malaysia to stay relevant globally. The recurring call for tolerance and harmony needs to be more than mere rhetoric, as actions speak louder than words.

Unity is paramount, and Malaysia’s future is at risk without a collective mindset. Slogans are insignificant when hatred prevails.

In the current changed geopolitical landscape, Malaysia must evolve and cease engaging in divisive racial discourse. The repetitive calls for unity must be translated into tangible actions.

It is time for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who enjoys strong support from the silent majority, to take action against the fear mongers and troublemakers.

The media must play its part in supporting the current government. It must stop giving space to some old and some young politicians and their negative energy. It doesn’t serve any purpose.

