The MACC is correct in acting on the Pandora Papers and it is up to those called in to prove that the revelations are fiction.

From Clement Stanley

Some will describe the recent probes against those closely linked to Dr Mahathir Mohamad as political vengeance.

Former finance minister Daim Zainuddin himself labelled the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigation a “political witch hunt”.

But day by day, the public is being exposed to the wealth allegedly amassed by political leaders or former ministers.

Whatever has surfaced and is now attracting the attention of the public is largely due to revelations in the Pandora Papers.

And the MACC is correct in acting on these revelations.

Those being called in for questioning should just go ahead and prove that what was revealed in the Pandora Papers was nothing more than fiction.

It won’t come as a surprise if many Malaysians would want Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to complete his term to ensure he has ample time to unearth more unlawful activities by former leaders.

Political vengeance? Nope. It’s a day of reckoning for pulling a fast one on the people.

Karma would be a better word. And as the saying goes, karma’s a bitch and this one will bite.

Clement Stanley is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.