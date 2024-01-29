One rotten apple has spoiled the barrel in a video broadcast to the entire world.

From JD Lovrenciear

All it took was the corrupt act of one single cop to smear our national dignity and honour.

If you think it is no big deal, you are dead wrong.

The truth is out there, as the British couple in their caravan tour the world and provide updates on social media.

We have been fighting this battle that is turning into a war against corruption for quite a while.

Despite repeated warnings and disciplinary action, our cops are still at it – corrupted and law-breaking.

Today, as we witness the war on corruption aimed at big names, the lawbreakers don’t seem to be scared.

We even had a former prime minister sent behind bars, but even VVIPs don’t seem to care one bit.

After all, the rich and powerful have the trappings and connections to drag their fights through the courts endlessly and without closure.

Corruption continues by the thousands, millions, and now, billions of ringgit.

From the trader in the wet market to the motor industry traders and repair workshops, to the builders of our houses to employees of institutions of vanguard – all through the segments that make up our society, cheating and making good money has set in neatly.

Honest, patriotic, loyal citizens are marred by the misdeeds of cheating, thieving, greedy, corrupt citizens.

Yes, corruption is now an epidemic in our society, and all the remedies dished out do not seem to drive fear and respect for the laws of the nation in the hearts of citizens.

Why are we, the good people, at the mercy of such cheats like this traffic cop?

What will it take to earn a global label that Malaysia is a safe destination free of corruption?

Will we ever be freed from this cancer that seems to have rooted far and wide, in high places and low?

Despite huge chunks of our national budget being used for all things religious; despite all the over-emphasis of religion in schools; despite rules even governing how we should dress; and many more, we still have corrupt minds sewing the hem of our national image.

Perhaps we need more stringent, speedy action. Perhaps we need to take more cruel pathways (like China) to reduce the population of corrupted citizens – from VVIPs to the man on the street.

Just like most of you, I am not sure.

But what we do know is we have already earned a trophy for being a corrupt nation.

I weep for my nation.

JD Lovrenciear is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.