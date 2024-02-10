While the proposal to integrate foreign graduates into Malaysia’s workforce addresses an urgent need, a broader and more inclusive strategy is imperative.

From Hong Wai Onn

Malaysia grapples with a persistent challenge: a talent deficit spanning various sectors and potentially impeding the nation’s advancement.

This challenge is especially pronounced in the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, with the investment, trade and industry ministry (Miti) saying there is a demand for 50,000 engineers in this industry.

In light of this, Miti is exploring two feasible solutions: enticing Malaysian professionals and students abroad to return; and allowing foreign graduates from local universities to address talent shortages in the E&E sector.

I wholeheartedly support the initiative to attract Malaysian professionals and students abroad back to the country.

Factors influencing talent migration, including opportunities and competitive remuneration, are crucial. This becomes especially significant in fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and Industry 4.0 (IR4.0), where there is a high global demand for skilled professionals.

However, Miti’s assertion that Malaysia only produces 5,000 local engineering graduates annually, presumably referring to E&E engineers, and thus falling short of the alleged demand, warrants closer scrutiny.

The solution goes beyond simply increasing the number of E&E graduates. It necessitates a comprehensive understanding of the sector’s actual needs.

A critical factor to consider is the diverse skillset which is essential in the E&E sector. While E&E engineers are crucial, roles fulfilled by chemical and mechanical engineers, among others, are equally vital.

For example, chemical engineers contribute to processes in developing and manufacturing electronic components, ensuring efficiency and quality.

Similarly, mechanical engineers play a pivotal role in designing and maintaining machinery for the E&E sector, ensuring smooth operations. Hence, conducting an exhaustive analysis of the full spectrum of skills is imperative to avoid a narrow perspective that assumes only E&E engineers are relevant.

Although Malaysia’s annual production of approximately 10,000 chemical, E&E, and mechanical engineers appears promising, a more nuanced assessment is crucial. It’s essential to evaluate how many of these graduates effectively integrate into the workforce and actively contribute to the nation’s industrial advancement. The solution lies not solely in numbers but in efficiently leveraging and retaining this talent.

There exists a noticeable gap between the number of engineering students graduating and those officially registered with the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM), the regulatory body overseeing the engineering profession in Malaysia.

This gap may stem from engineers practicing without BEM registration and engineering graduates pursuing different career paths.

If this gap mainly results from the latter, it signifies an untapped pool of talent that, with suitable strategies and incentives, can be utilised to meet industry demands, including those in the E&E sector.

So, rather than solely concentrating on increasing graduate numbers or recruiting foreign talent, tapping into this existing resource offers an immediate and viable solution.

In essence, Malaysia possesses latent talent, and the key challenge lies in deploying and utilising it strategically.

If the existing local workforce can fulfil industry demands, the recruitment of foreign graduates becomes redundant.

Channelling potential cost savings, particularly in expatriate packages, towards competitive remuneration for local talent efficiently addresses the talent deficit and ensures optimal utilisation of economic resources.

Additionally, the examination should encompass the specialisations of graduates, ensuring that they align with the specific needs of the E&E sector.

Engineering technologists

The term “engineers” necessitates clarification – does it exclusively refer to engineers, or does the demand also include engineering technologists? Each role contributes distinctively to the industry, and a comprehensive strategy should accommodate this diversity.

The annual production of over 2,000 engineering technologists in engineering and manufacturing-related fields in Malaysia represents a valuable resource that should not be overlooked.

Possessing a distinctive set of skills, engineering technologists bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application and have the potential to make significant contributions to the functionality of the E&E sector.

Integrating engineering technologists into the talent pool allows the industry to benefit from their hands-on expertise, offering a comprehensive solution to address the deficit within the E&E sector.

In summary, although the proposal to integrate foreign graduates into Malaysia’s workforce addresses an urgent need, a broader and more inclusive strategy is imperative.

Malaysia’s talent landscape, particularly in the E&E sector, is intricate, and effective solutions must consider a nuanced understanding of industry demands, diverse skills, and the untapped potential within the current workforce.

Through a strategic and collaborative approach, Malaysia has the opportunity not only to overcome the talent deficit but also to establish itself as a hub for skilled professionals, fostering continuous economic growth and development.

Hong Wai Onn, is a chartered chemical engineer and a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers.

