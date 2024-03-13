From: Lo Moong Hua

In a bid to tackle the hurdles confronted by working women in Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently proposed the adoption of flexible or shorter working hours for women in public services.

This initiative seeks to ease the strain on women torn between work commitments and caregiving responsibilities.

Nonetheless, the proposal has ignited a debate on whether such measures genuinely empower women or merely reinforce existing gender norms.

Anwar suggests that the proposed flexibility in working hours might involve reduced hours, with potentially lower pay rates. He contends that this adjustment could enable women to balance familial obligations without completely sacrificing their careers.

However, underlying assumptions about women bearing the primary responsibility for childcare persist, prompting concerns about the long-term effects of such policies.

Addressing root causes

Although flexible working arrangements may provide temporary relief for women juggling work and caregiving, they fail to tackle the root causes of gender inequality in the workplace. By perpetuating traditional gender roles and stereotypes, such policies risk further marginalising women and deepening economic disparities.

According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum, Malaysia ranked disappointingly low at 102nd place among 146 surveyed countries, trailing behind all but one of our Asean peers.

This underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions to promote gender equality in the workplace.

In Malaysia, as in many other countries, women bear a disproportionate burden of childcare responsibilities. The KRI’s pilot Time Use study in 2018 found that Malaysian women spent an average of 3.6 hours (15.2%) on unpaid care work, compared to men’s 2.2 hours (9.3%).

In essence, women devoted 63.6% more time on average to unpaid care work than men.

A call for comprehensive solutions

Rather than relying solely on flexible working hours, there is a pressing need for comprehensive childcare policies that support working parents, regardless of gender.

Sustainable solutions should focus on redistributing childcare responsibilities more equitably between partners, encouraging greater paternal involvement in caregiving, and providing affordable and accessible childcare services for all families.

It is imperative to acknowledge that achieving gender equality in the Malaysian workforce demands systemic changes that surpass superficial adjustments.

While flexibility can benefit some individuals, it should not be seen as a cure-all. It is more about promoting shared responsibilities — families sharing the burden of unpaid work so that both spouses can pursue their careers and fulfil their potential.

Currently, female public servants receive 90 days of fully paid maternity leave, while their male counterparts are granted a mere seven days of paid paternity leave.

Additionally, female civil servants have the option of taking up to one year of unpaid childcare leave.

Transforming these benefits into shared resources for working parents could revolutionise the landscape, mitigating the impact of childcare on women’s professional paths. This shift would undoubtedly represent a significant stride towards gender equality in the workplace.

As Malaysia progresses towards gender equality, policymakers must reconsider their approach to supporting working women.

Instead of perpetuating traditional gender roles, they should develop comprehensive policies that recognise and address the diverse needs of women in the workforce.

By investing in childcare infrastructure, promoting gender-balanced caregiving responsibilities, and dismantling systemic barriers to women’s advancement, Malaysia can create a more inclusive and supportive environment where all individuals have the opportunity to thrive, both professionally and personally.

Lo Moong Hua is an FMT reader.

