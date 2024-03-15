Manchester United’s new co-owner, Jim Ratcliffe, can’t stop making bold statements about the future.

After 19 years of suspicious omerta from the Glazers, these are welcome.

But what the club needs now is a statement victory to salvage a disappointing season.

Liverpool at Old Trafford in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final provides the perfect opportunity.

Eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with 10 games to go, Champions League qualification looks beyond Erik ten Hag’s men.

Even sneaking in through the possible backdoor of fifth place may be too big a task.

Spurs are the current occupants and have six more points and a game in hand.

And due to the patchy form of EPL clubs in Europe this season, it may not be available anyway due to the league’s co-efficient.

Winning the FA Cup wouldn’t achieve it either, but at least it’s a trophy that still resonates despite the loss of lustre.

It would also be Erik ten Hag’s first trophy and may even save his job.

It did not save fellow Dutchman Louis van Gaal’s in 2016, but if it coincides with improved league form it just might do for Ten Hag.

And with heavyweights Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle also in the last eight, it would be a substantial achievement.

Despite its fifth round being relegated to midweek, the famous old tournament has regained respect this season with some cracking ties.

And amid all the talk about a ‘Wembley of the north’, a successful return to the real Wembley would ease the pain for long-suffering Devils’ fans.

They’ve won the League Cup there and were beaten by City in last year’s FA Cup final.

But before all that Jurgen Klopp’s men will be formidable opponents.

They impressed by going toe-to-toe with City last week despite being without five first-team regulars.

And thanks to their 5-1 first leg Europa League win in Prague, they will not be over-exerted by playing the return game last night.

They may also have one or two of their big names back with Mo Salah the most likely to start.

The Egyptian looked sharp in his brief cameo against City and could be a headache for United, without a recognised left-back.

Klopp will mix and match as he has been doing for much of the season, but whatever XI he starts with, it will be nowhere near full-strength.

Although Liverpool have coped amazingly with youngsters filling in for missing stars, the sheer weight of games may be about to tell.

The epic draw with City would have taken a lot out of the players – mentally as well as physically.

And it’s hard to see how they can sustain such a level with so many long-term casualties.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones are still nowhere near ready.

United, meanwhile, are seeing wounded men return – even the lesser spotted Mason Mount is training – and have discovered a couple of exciting kids of their own.

We knew about Alejandro Garnacho last season but, if anything, he has surpassed expectations since his ‘goal of the decade’ against Everton in November.

Unusually, Ten Hag has singled out the 19-year-old Argentinian for special praise after the 2-0 win over the Toffees last Saturday.

He said: “He’s a player that needs a challenge, he likes a challenge, he is very brave, he’s very confident.”

The normally reserved Dutchman added: “He’s progressing well and it’s our job to push him to high levels.”

It was pretty effusive by the manager’s usual standards.

Nor is the electric winger the only academy kid enjoying a breakout season.

Local boy Kobbie Mainoo, also 19, has produced performances well beyond his years to earn rave reviews from midfield partner Casemiro.

The Brazilian says: “He’s a complete player and will star for United for the next 15 years.”

Still to make up his mind which country he wants to play for – his parents were born in Ghana – he has even been mentioned as a long shot for England at the Euros.

If Gareth Southgate is similarly impressed, he may well offer him a cap to ensure he’s not lost to the country of his birth.

With Liverpool also delivering potential stars from its academy, this fixture looks likely to be full of exciting new blood for years to come.

It’s just over a year since the 7-0 hammering at Anfield and United’s wounds have yet to heal.

Although the 0-0 draw earlier this season helped, revenge has yet to be exacted.

With the second league fixture to come next month, this would be the perfect time to give the club a much-needed boost.

Ratcliffe’s arrival has been generally welcomed and he’s spoken like a true fan.

But his stadium plans are long-term and patience is wearing thin with patchy form on the field.

Injuries have hit hard while the jury is still out on the manager.

Ten Hag’s signings have not been great and there is still no discernible style of play.

Ratcliffe has also stopped short of saying he will keep him beyond this season.

The billionaire has already shown his ambition with recruitment of backroom staff from rivals.

He pulled off a coup by snaring City’s highly-rated CEO Omar Berrada and is still trying for Newcastle’s much-admired director of football, Dan Ashworth.

And he’s right to highlight the fact that Old Trafford is looking more than its age.

But it’s the team that is of most concern to fans and until there are improvements on the field, Ratcliffe’s welcome will remain muted.

Just not being another Glazer is good, but not enough. Two wins over Liverpool in the coming weeks, starting on Sunday, would change things.

