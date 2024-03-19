From E Yong

Any religious person, regardless of faith, would be offended if they saw the name of God disrespected.

In this case, having God’s name printed on socks is the pinnacle of insult to Muslims, as it would have been if it had happened to any other religious denomination.

How did the entire supply chain process allowed an offensive product to make it seamlessly from the source onto store shelves?

This is confounding and worrisome because it seems like all public and private sector checkpoints had failed to ensure such goods did not enter a sensitive society like ours.

It is frightening that offensive items can reach the public so seamlessly and ignite a potentially inflammatory situation.

Hopefully, the authorities will deep dive into the facts behind this incident.

E Yong is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.