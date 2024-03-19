On the day education minister Fadhlina Sidek warned her ministerial staff and educators not to ignore claims of sexual harassment against students, the health ministry was reported to be investigating allegations of sexual harassment by doctors in hospitals in Ipoh and Seremban.

If truth be told, there have been numerous allegations of sexual harassment by senior staff members and officials in probably most, if not all, of the ministries and government departments. In most cases, these allegations have been swept under the carpet.

What has been the outcome of the reported cases? Moreover, for every case that is reported, how many victims suffer in silence?

Claiming that her ministry would prevent a recurrence of allegations of sexual harassment, Fadhlina warned, “You touch, you go.”

Many parents may praise the minister for finally taking action against offenders, but what does she mean by “You touch, you go?”

As part of her ministry’s efforts to make schools a safe place, did Fadhlina mean that sexual offenders would be fired?

If a detailed investigation finds the teacher, ustaz, hostel warden, sports coach, physical education teacher or educator guilty, merely sacking him or forcing his resignation is not good enough. He must face the full brunt of the law.

Will the perpetrators be reported to the police for them to carry out follow-up investigations and take the offenders to court?

In the case of an underage victim, will the perpetrator be placed on the sex offenders’ register and be barred from teaching for life?

Will teachers who joke about rape also be targeted?

Over the decades, allegations of sexual harassment of both male and female students have been reported, but the ministry, the school’s teaching fraternity and the education department have failed in their duty of care towards their charges.

Allegations of sexual harassment are not confined to government day schools, but also involve boarding schools, rural schools, religious and tahfiz schools, and institutions of higher education.

Crimes have also been committed by coaches in sports facilities, but few want to believe the victims. Also, for some perverse reason, we often read that in the past, offenders were transferred “out”, presumably to some rural locations.

In her speech at the National Convention on the Protection of Pupils from Sexual Exploitation held in Shah Alam, Selangor, Fadhlina revealed that she had met victims of sexual harassment, including students from religious schools.

According to her, she asked the victims why they had not lodged reports about being harassed by the ustaz, and was told that he had warned them that they would not be “blessed” if they let others know.

The victims also allegedly said they had to protect the ustaz’s “honour” and not shame him.

It was also alleged that victims were often warned by their abusers that they would be disbelieved or that their allegations would be dismissed. The victims were also threatened with shame and humiliation being heaped on them and their families. Others were warned that they would face God’s wrath.

Fadhlina also said her ministry’s work was made harder because boys, and not just girls, will have to be protected.

Did she suddenly realise this?

Only the naïve would think that girls are the sole victims of sexual harassment. Parents and the public have long known that boys are also abused by their teachers and hostel wardens.

The officials and civil servants in Fadhlina’s ministry should be well aware of this fact, and advise her.

When Fadhlina said, ‘You touch, you go’, we hope she did not mean just a sacking.

Parents will be happier if she meant ‘go to jail’.

