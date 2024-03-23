From Zaid Ibrahim

Listen, just because one uses God as the basis of one’s actions, that does not justify breaking the law or inciting hatred and asking people to boycott and destroy businesses in the country.

There must be limits to your anger.

First, you asked the Chinese trader to apologise, and they did. Then, you revoked the factory licence of their supplier, and they are now out of business.

Then you said the boycott would continue. Then, the whole of Umno gave full backing to Umno Youth’s crazy demands.

Then, a few unhappy Chinese youth resorted to Facebook to protest the actions, and you sent them to jail. Of course, you do not send those who defend God to jail, no matter their actions.

At what point will you be satisfied?

This is the moment when the prime minister needs to remind Malays that they need to rule using their head. They have to pass the test of reasonableness.

What if they cannot? Let the others who can rule.

Umno does not seem capable of that.

Bigotry and racist tendencies should not be allowed to rear its head in the disguise of defending religion or God.

The nation has to be protected from fascist ideas, which are already spreading far and wide

It seems to me these voices of madness once again cow the Malay leadership.

Fortunately, we have a sprinkling of Malays like Tajuddin Rasdi, Tawfik Ismail and Siti Kasim, who give me hope that we Malays are not all mad.

But these small voices are not going to save the country.

We were told that Anwar Ibrahim would forever change the political landscape and keep the country on the right path.

I hope so.

In which case, at the right time, he needs to tell Umno there is a red line that they must not cross.

I leave it to the prime minister to decide when to announce and define what constitutes the red line.

But he must stand up to the rampaging Umno. Otherwise, what value is Madani to the people of this country?

Zaid Ibrahim is a former law minister and FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.