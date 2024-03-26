Kota Bharu, the capital of Kelantan, is a town deeply anchored in tradition yet yearning for progress.

Nestled in the northeastern reaches of the peninsula, just a swift hour’s flight from bustling Kuala Lumpur, this city of 350,000 souls bears the weight of political history on its shoulders.

Beneath its serene facade lies a tale of neglect and overlooked potential.

One cannot traverse its streets without noticing the absence of proper drainage, a stark reminder of the pressing need for foundational development.

Clean water

Any talk of grand property and industrial ventures would ring hollow if, as at present, rainwater gathers to form makeshift streams.

Before entertaining any aspirations of towering edifices or a river terminal for large marine vessels to call and unload their contents, the city’s arteries must be tended to.

Here, basic infrastructure requires a complete overhaul.

Clean water, a basic human right and a fundamental necessity for life, must flow freely into every household.

Next, there is need for a robust road network to be laid, connecting neighbourhoods and fostering mobility.

Only then can commerce thrive and communities flourish.

Here are four fundamental needs that Kota Bharu must consider.

Attracting investment and investors

Improved infrastructure signals stability and growth potential to investors.

With reliable utilities such as clean water, and proper drainage, businesses would be more inclined to establish roots in Kota Bharu, bringing with them capital investment, job opportunities and economic prosperity.

A town with well-maintained roads and efficient sewage systems becomes an attractive destination for both local and international investors, fostering a conducive environment for business development and expansion.

Increasing visitors and tourism

Basic infrastructure serves as the backbone of a thriving tourism industry. Visitors seek destinations with modern amenities and comfortable facilities.

By enhancing infrastructure such as roads, water supply and sanitation systems, Kota Bharu can elevate its appeal to tourists, which will lead to an influx of visitors eager to explore its cultural heritage, vibrant markets and picturesque landscapes.

As tourism flourishes, local businesses flourish in tandem, creating a ripple effect of economic growth throughout the community.

Boosting economic activities

Adequate infrastructure fosters a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive. Well-connected roads facilitate the movement of goods and services, streamlining supply chains and reducing logistical costs for businesses.

Reliable utilities ensure uninterrupted operations, allowing industries to run efficiently and effectively.

With the necessary infrastructure in place, Kota Bharu can unlock its economic potential, attracting businesses across various sectors, stimulating job creation and income generation for its residents.

Providing employment opportunities

Infrastructure development projects in themselves create employment opportunities, ranging from construction workers to engineers and project managers.

Additionally, improved infrastructure attracts businesses that require a skilled workforce, leading to job opportunities in various sectors such as hospitality, retail and manufacturing.

By investing in basic infrastructure, Kota Bharu can address unemployment challenges and provide its residents with stable and sustainable livelihoods, fostering a thriving and resilient economy.

Despair or resilience

The real story of Kota Bharu is not one of despair but of resilience.

Despite their many challenges, its people have remained steadfast, their spirit unyielding.

In the quiet streets and bustling markets, one can sense an undercurrent of hope, a belief in a brighter tomorrow.

It is an indomitable spirit that will propel Kota Bharu forward, transforming it from a town left behind into a beacon of prosperity and opportunity.

As the sun sets on another day in Kota Bharu, casting its warm glow upon the horizon, one cannot help but feel a sense of optimism.

For in the heart of this humble town lies the promise of a future where dreams take flight and the echoes of progress reverberate through its streets.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.