Master Siow’s roaring business

By
Dinesh Pushparani
-

The lion dance is synonymous with Chinese New Year celebrations, and has its origins in China almost a thousand years ago. Today, it is performed in malls, companies and also homes during the 15 days of Chinese New Year, in the belief that it can usher in prosperity and luck.

Siow Ho Phiew makes the lion head costumes from his factory in Selangor. Better known as Master Siow, he is today among the few in Malaysia who inherited the intricate art.

