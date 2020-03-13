The sunflower monument of MH17

The trees have shed their leaves, but they still stand tall at the MH17 National Monument which commemorates and pays tribute to those who died in the plane crash.

The monument is encircled by sunflowers, a homage to the field in which some of the plane's wreckage and victims were found. The flowers which bloom brightly during spring are now withered and brown.

The names of each victim is inscribed on the monument.

A sculpture made of stainless steel stands in the centre of the monument, which was officially opened three years after the tragedy.

MH17 Tragedy Foundation chairman Piet Ploeg and its treasurer Anton Kotte indicate the names of the passengers and flight crew who died that day.

A close-up view of the victims' names, etched into the sculpture.

The 298 trees, each paying tribute to the memory of a victim, the majority of whom were Dutch.

Visitors stand at the monument in sombre reflection.

The plaque commemorating MH17 co-pilot Eugene Choo Jin Leong, who is survived by his wife and two children.

Choo's tag which marked him as a member of the crew is tied to a tree where it sways gently in the wind.

The plaque commemorating first officer Ahmad Hakimi Hanapi, whose son was only a year old when he died.

A passport-sized photo of Captain Wan Amran, another of the plane's pilots, is faded and weathered.

A wooden plaque paying tribute to the victims hangs on a wooden pole.

An Australian flag flutters in the wind with the MH17 monument in the background.

Flowers, candle stubs and other mementos are seen with a picture of a Dutch couple who died together in the crash.