The frontliners who keep life going

A doctor in protective garb gets ready to open her clinic at Hospital Sungai Buloh, the main centre of treatment for Covid-19 patients.

A police officer checks a vehicle at a roadblock along the New Pantai Expressway in Petaling Jaya, on the first night of the movement control order.

Counter workers wear face masks and gloves as they continue selling tickets at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Kuala Lumpur on the second day of the movement control order.

A cashier punches in items as people rush to buy daily necessities at a hypermarket in Cheras.

A food delivery rider has his temperature checked at the McDonald's outlet in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur before collecting an order.

A cleaner continues working outside the Pavilion mall after night has fallen over the Bukit Bintang area in Kuala Lumpur.

An employee at a KFC outlet in Petaling Jaya continues working, punching in takeaway orders which are still allowed under the movement control order.

A RapidKL bus driver wearing a face mask sits in his bus at the Pasar Seni LRT station.

A Pos Malaysia worker wearing a face mask hands over a parcel at a post office in Kuala Lumpur.

Personnel from the Malaysia Civil Defence Force advise members of the public to remain at home throughout the two-week movement control order.

A taxi driver waits for customers on the second day of the movement control order which will continue until the end of the month.

An auxiliary police officer stands at his post at KL Sentral.