Every bit counts in the war against Covid-19

Rumah Pengasih Warga Prihatin in Kajang, Selangor is home to 100 orphans who, for the past few weeks, have joined in the war against Covid-19.

Johari, a staff member at the home, pastes a sticker on the top of a face shield. The sticker reads "Kita Lawan Covid-19, Demi Malaysia".

The children use a stapler to make holes in the face shields through which straps are laced later on.

Hot glue is applied to a sponge which will act as a comfortable barrier between the face shield and wearer's forehead.

Focus and determination, coupled with the children's nimble hands, are all that is needed.

Two teams of 15 children are involved in making the face shields. To date, they have made 30,000 units.

The completed face masks are checked and stacked before being wrapped for delivery.

Lela Mohamad Saipul, 8, (left) and Naurah Auni Mohd Fadli, 10, pack the wrapped face shields in a box.

The much-needed face shields arrive at Serdang Hospital. Rumah Pengasih Warga Prihatin also makes face shields for Putrajaya Hospital and public clinics in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.