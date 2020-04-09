Every bit counts in the war against Covid-19

By
Ahmad Sadiq Muhamad Sani
-

Realising a shortage of face masks for frontliners at hospitals, residents of an orphanage in Kajang, Selangor, decide to address the problem themselves, equipped with little more than their wits and some basic supplies.

