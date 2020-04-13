The long-distance fight against Covid-19

With social distancing, people are asked to keep a 1m gap between each other. Here, customers line up before entering the Chow Kit market in Kuala Lumpur, which allows only 10 people in at a time.

A civil defence member is placed outside the Chow Kit market to ensure that people practise social distancing.

A customer orders his meal from behind a yellow line at a fast food joint at klia2.

A sign at Chow Kit reminds members of the public to maintain a 1m distance between each other.

Shoppers at a Tesco store in Shah Alam form a 'social distancing' queue at the checkout counter.

Muslims pray a distance apart from each other at Masjid Jamek, Kuala Lumpur, which is among the mosques which have suspended congregationary prayers since last month.

A factory worker in Penang walks past a banner in Jalan Air Itam reminding the public that only takeaway meals are allowed at restaurants.

Homeless people rest on mattresses arranged apart from each other at a temporary relief shelter provided by the government in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.

Yellow tape marks seats to be left empty under the social distancing rule at KLIA.

Firemen wearing protective suits keep a distance from each other as they wait to be cleaned after disinfecting a mosque at Sungai Lui, Hulu Selangor, an area that has been locked down.

These yellow boxes in the health ministry's elevators guide users on social distancing.

Members of the press sit apart from each other during a routine health ministry briefing in Putrajaya.