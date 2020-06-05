The grave matter of earning a living

Saihful Mat Jan arrives at his 'workplace', the Bukit Tandang Muslim Cemetery near Subang Jaya.

Armed with a hoe, he begins his day by walking around the cemetery to make sure the graves are clean and tidy.

Death does not come every day, so Saihful has time to pluck out the grass and weeds growing around the graves.

But death is certain, if not today then tomorrow. Saihful digs a grave, just in case.

There are designs to follow when preparing a Muslim grave. Saihful shows a picture of a plot, all dug and ready for its occupant.

Rain or shine, Saihful must make sure the grave is ready before the funeral procession arrives.

Saihful still prefers the old method of using a hoe even though cemeteries have switched to using backhoe. But why not, he is paid RM380 for each grave he digs.

It's lunchtime. Saihful opens his packed meal in a hut, alone.