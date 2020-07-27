From champion maker to motorcycle repairman

This workshop in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya looks like any other but Yusni Yahya is far from just an ordinary mechanic.

A motorcycle racer in his younger days, Yusni gave it all up to concentrate on being a mechanic instead.

All that remains of his old life now is a collection of photographs capturing his moments in the fast lane.

This newspaper clipping highlights his accomplishment of grooming Grand Prix rider Shahrol Yuzy.

Yusni's most valued possession: a trophy inscribed with the words "Mr Ayus, The Champion Maker".

Despite his many achievements, Yusni is now a forgotten figure in the motor racing scene.

He earns a living fixing motorcycles together with his son Awal Mohamad Al Fikri.